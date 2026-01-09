UAE weather update: Heavy rain hits Fujairah and Sharjah, more showers expected today

Cool temperatures and rain mark UAE's Friday weather
Dubai: Chill weather marked Friday morning in the UAE, with heavy rain reported in Sharjah and Fujairah. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has warned that more rain is possible today, as convective clouds continue to form over northern and eastern areas.
Winds are expected to be light to moderate, and some regions may also see morning mist or fog, particularly along the coast and inland low-lying areas.
In addition to the rain, the NCM has highlighted a major surge in moisture levels, with maximum humidity expected to hit 90 per cent. This heavy humidity is likely to trigger thick fog or mist across coastal and internal areas, including Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman. Drivers are urged to exercise caution during the late-night and early-morning hours when visibility is expected to drop significantly.
Temperature-wise, the country is enjoying a cool winter stretch, with averages sitting in the mid-15s and peaks reaching a mild 26°C. Currently, Dubai is hovering around 19°C under partly cloudy conditions. While winds could reach speeds of up to 35 km/h, creating a brisk atmosphere, conditions at sea remain generally calm for those planning coastal activities.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox