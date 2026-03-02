GOLD/FOREX
UAE
UAE /
UAE braces for rain and cooler temperatures

Heavy rainfall possible in some northern and eastern areas; sea conditions to worsen

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Clouds gather over Dubai’s skyline on Monday afternoon, signalling a cooler day ahead. NCM advises caution as winds and rain to affect multiple regions.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Rain of varying intensity is expected across several parts of the UAE, accompanied by a drop in temperatures, as a weather system deepens over the country from Wednesday, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

The centre said cloud cover would begin increasing from Tuesday night over the islands and western regions, with a chance of light rain.

The low-pressure system is forecast to deepen on Wednesday, with clouds moving towards Abu Dhabi and inland areas before extending to the northern and eastern regions.

Rain is expected in scattered areas across the country, mostly light to moderate, though it may become heavy at times over some northern and eastern areas. Cloud cover is forecast to decrease from Thursday night.

Winds will be south-easterly, shifting to north-westerly, and are expected to be moderate to fresh at times, raising dust and contributing to a noticeable fall in temperatures.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to become gradually rough from Tuesday night until Thursday, while conditions in the Sea of Oman will be light to moderate, becoming rough at times.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
