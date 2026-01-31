Overnight conditions are set to be colder, particularly inland and in higher elevations
Dubai: The UAE is experiencing a spell of unsettled winter weather, with cooler temperatures, increasing cloud cover and a chance of light rain over the coming days, according to meteorological forecasts.
Today is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, as a surface low-pressure system, supported by an upper-air trough, continues to influence conditions across the country. Temperatures will remain mild, ranging between 20 and 24°C in coastal and island areas, while inland regions may reach highs of 22 to 26°C. Mountainous areas will be noticeably cooler, with daytime temperatures between 12 and 18°C.
Overnight conditions are set to turn colder, particularly inland and in higher elevations. Temperatures are forecast to fall to between 12 and 17°C along the coast, 8 to 13°C inland, and as low as 6 to 11°C in mountainous areas. Rising humidity during the night and early morning hours is likely to increase the formation of fog or mist, especially in coastal and internal regions, potentially reducing visibility.
Looking ahead to the next few days, weather conditions are expected to remain variable. Periods of cloudiness will persist, with a continued chance of light rainfall, particularly over northern and eastern parts of the country. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally becoming fresher and causing blowing dust in exposed areas.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to range from moderate to rough at times, prompting caution for maritime activities.
