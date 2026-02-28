Fair skies today, with humidity, stronger winds and rain expected in coming days
Dubai: The UAE is expected to see fair to partly cloudy skies on Saturday, with temperatures rising across much of the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Daytime conditions will remain generally stable, though humidity is forecast to increase overnight and into Sunday morning in some western areas.
Light to moderate winds are expected, while seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Temperatures are set to peak between 31°C and 34°C in coastal and inland regions, with cooler conditions in the mountains, where highs will reach between 22°C and 27°C. Night-time temperatures are likely to fall to between 9°C and 20°C, depending on the area.
The weather is expected to remain broadly similar on Sunday, with fair to partly cloudy conditions during the day and increasing cloud cover at night.
Humidity may again rise overnight, particularly in some inland areas. Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, occasionally strengthening in western parts, with speeds reaching up to 35km/h.
From Monday, cloud cover is forecast to increase, with a chance of light rainfall overnight and into Tuesday morning, especially over the islands. Temperatures may drop slightly in western regions. Humid conditions are also expected to continue during the night and early morning in some coastal and inland areas.
On Tuesday, partly cloudy to cloudy skies are likely, with a growing probability of rainfall, particularly at night and into Wednesday morning in western parts of the country. Winds may shift from southeasterly to northwesterly and strengthen over the sea, with gusts reaching up to 40km/h.
By Wednesday, unsettled conditions are expected to persist, with further chances of rainfall over western and island areas, possibly extending to some coastal and inland regions overnight. Stronger winds over the sea may lead to blowing dust in western areas, while sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf could become moderate to rough at times.