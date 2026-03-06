Weather update: Light rain expected across UAE in coming days

Temperatures to fluctuate as winds strengthen and rain chances increase in UAE
Dubai: The UAE will experience fair to partly cloudy weather on Friday, with periods of cloud cover particularly over western areas, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather bulletin said light to moderate north-westerly winds will prevail across the country, occasionally strengthening in western regions and causing blowing dust in exposed areas. Wind speeds are expected to range between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
Sea conditions are forecast to be rough in the Arabian Gulf, while the Oman Sea will be moderate, becoming rough at times, the NCM added.
Temperatures are expected to reach 25-29°C in inland areas, 22-26°C along the coast and islands, and 20-27°C in mountainous regions, with overnight lows dropping to around 11°C in internal areas and about 9°C in the mountains.
The NCM said partly cloudy conditions will continue over the weekend, with cloud cover increasing at times over western and coastal areas.
On Saturday, temperatures are expected to rise slightly, with north-westerly winds strengthening intermittently and seas remaining rough early in the day before gradually easing later.
On Sunday, there is a chance of light rainfall over some western, coastal and island areas, while winds may shift between north-westerly and north-easterly directions, reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h.
The unsettled pattern could persist into Monday and Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies and a continued possibility of scattered rainfall, particularly in western and northern parts of the country.
NCM also said temperatures may drop slightly by Tuesday, especially in northern regions, while light to moderate winds continue across much of the country.
Sea conditions during the early part of next week are expected to be generally slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea, according to the NCM.
