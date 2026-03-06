GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE weather update for next five days: NCM

National Centre of Meteorology forecasts mixed weather with rain chances over five days

Last updated:
WAM
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Dubai skyline.
The Dubai skyline.
Fazil Gurukkal

ABU DHABI: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a weather forecast for the period from from Friday, 06 March 2026, to Tuesday, 10 March 2026.

Friday

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times westward.

Wind: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds and fresh at times westward, causing blowing dust with a speed of 15 –25, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate becoming rough at times in Oman Sea.

Saturday

Weather: Partly cloudy and cloudy at times especially over western areas and coastal – gradual and slight increase in temperatures.

Wind: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times with a speed of 10 – 25, reaching 35 km/hr.

Sea: Rough by morning becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Sunday

Weather: Humid with a probability of mist formation by morning over some internal areas – Partly cloudy to cloudy with a probability of light rainfall over some western areas, coastal and island.

Wind: Light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times with a speed of 10 – 20, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Monday

Weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of rainfall over some western areas, coastal and island.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds with a speed of 10 – 20, reaching 30 km/hr.

Sea: Slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Tuesday

Weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of rainfall over some western and northern areas – decrease in temperatures especially northward.

Wind: Light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, with a speed of 10 – 20, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE weather update: Will it rain today?

UAE weather update: Will it rain today?

2m read
Strong winds and dust sweep UAE as temperatures drop

Strong winds and dust sweep UAE as temperatures drop

2m read
NCM predicts cloudy skies, gusty winds and rough seas.

UAE forecasts scattered rain and cooler temperatures

2m read
Cloudy Skies and Rain Expected Across UAE

Rain forecast with temperature drop across UAE

2m read