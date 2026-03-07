Weather forecast: Partly cloudy skies and rising temperatures expected across UAE on Saturday

Chance of rain and cooler temperatures expected early next week
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is expected to see partly cloudy to cloudy weather with a gradual rise in temperatures on Saturday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), with humidity likely to increase overnight and into Sunday morning across some inland areas.
In its daily weather bulletin, the NCM said conditions may become humid at night and early Sunday, with a chance of mist forming in some internal regions. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally fresh, blowing northwesterly at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h and reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough during the morning before becoming moderate to slight later in the day, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.
Temperatures on Saturday are forecast to range between 23°C and 28°C in coastal and island areas, 27°C to 32°C in internal regions, and 20°C to 25°C in mountainous areas.
The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy to cloudy over the coming days, with a chance of light rainfall in some western and coastal areas and islands on Sunday and Monday.
Winds will continue to be light to moderate, occasionally freshening, with speeds reaching 40 km/h at times, while seas in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to be moderate to slight, becoming rough at times early next week.
By Tuesday, temperatures are expected to decrease slightly, with continued chances of rainfall over some western and northern areas.
On Wednesday, partly cloudy conditions are forecast to persist with a chance of light rainfall in northern and eastern areas, while humidity may lead to mist or fog formation over some coastal and inland regions during the night and early morning.