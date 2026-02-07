Rain possible across parts of the UAE as cloud cover increases on Sunday

Cloudy skies, possible showers and high humidity expected in coastal and northern areas
Dubai: The UAE is expected to see partly cloudy to occasionally overcast conditions on Sunday, with a chance of rainfall across coastal, northern and eastern areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Cloud cover is forecast to increase during the daytime, particularly along the coast and in the north, where light to moderate rain may fall.
Conditions will turn humid overnight and into Monday morning, raising the likelihood of light mist forming in some coastal locations.
Winds will be light to moderate, shifting between south-westerly and north-westerly directions, and may freshen at times, reaching speeds of up to 40 kilometres per hour.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are expected to range from slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in northern waters.
Temperatures on Sunday will remain mild to warm across much of the country. Abu Dhabi and Dubai are forecast to reach highs of 28°C, while lows will range between 17°C and 22°C, depending on location. Humidity levels are expected to peak at 85 to 90 per cent in several coastal and western areas.
Looking ahead, Monday is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds forming over eastern and northern regions and a slight drop in temperatures, particularly in the north. Humidity will persist overnight, with similar wind patterns and occasionally unsettled sea conditions.
By Tuesday, weather conditions are forecast to stabilise, remaining fair to partly cloudy, though humidity is likely to increase again overnight, with a chance of fog or mist, especially across northern and inland areas. Winds are expected to ease, and sea conditions will become generally slight.
