UAE weather: Rain, but with rising temperatures expected on Monday

Humidity is expected to increase again overnight and into Tuesday morning

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
UAE weather: Rain, but with rising temperatures expected on Monday
Dubai: The UAE could see rain over some coastal and northern areas on Monday, alongside a rise in temperatures, as the country comes under the influence of a surface low-pressure system extending from the east and a high-pressure system from the west, accompanied by an upper-air trough, the National Center of Meteorology said.

Saturday’s weather is expected to be partly cloudy overall, with low clouds forming at times over coastal areas. Conditions will turn humid overnight and into Sunday morning in some locations. North-westerly winds are forecast to be moderate to fresh, strengthening at times and raising dust, with speeds ranging from 15 to 30 km/h and gusts reaching up to 45 km/h. Sea conditions will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Sea of Oman.

On Sunday, skies are expected to be partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy over some coastal and northern areas, particularly at night. Humidity is likely to increase overnight and into Monday morning across parts of the interior, with a chance of fog or mist forming. Winds will remain north-westerly, light to moderate in strength, becoming more active at sea, with speeds between 10 and 25 km/h and gusts of up to 40 km/h. Seas will be moderate, occasionally rough, in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

By Monday, conditions are forecast to turn partly cloudy to cloudy at times across coastal and northern regions, with a chance of rainfall and a noticeable rise in temperatures. Humidity is expected to increase again overnight and into Tuesday morning in some inland areas. Winds will shift from north-westerly to south-westerly, remaining light to moderate but occasionally fresh, with speeds of 10 to 25 km/h and gusts up to 35 km/h. Sea conditions will range from slight to moderate in both bodies of water.

On Tuesday, the weather is expected to be generally fair to partly cloudy. Humid conditions may develop overnight and into Wednesday morning in parts of the interior, with a renewed possibility of fog or light mist. Winds will be south-westerly to north-westerly, light to moderate and occasionally fresh, with speeds of 10 to 25 km/h and gusts reaching 35 km/h. Seas will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf, and light to moderate in the Sea of Oman, becoming rough at night.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
