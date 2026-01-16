On Sunday, skies are expected to be partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy over some coastal and northern areas, particularly at night. Humidity is likely to increase overnight and into Monday morning across parts of the interior, with a chance of fog or mist forming. Winds will remain north-westerly, light to moderate in strength, becoming more active at sea, with speeds between 10 and 25 km/h and gusts of up to 40 km/h. Seas will be moderate, occasionally rough, in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.