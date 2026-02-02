National Centre of Meteorology forecasts mist, clouds and midweek rain chances
Dubai: The UAE is set for generally stable weather conditions over the coming days, with low clouds, rising humidity and a chance of fog, mist and light rainfall in some areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
On Monday, conditions are expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds forming over some coastal and eastern areas. Humidity is forecast to increase overnight and into Tuesday morning across coastal and internal regions, raising the possibility of fog or mist. Winds will be light to moderate, while sea conditions remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Looking ahead, Tuesday is expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, with mist possible by Wednesday morning. On Wednesday and Thursday, cloud cover is forecast to increase over northern and eastern areas, with a chance of light rainfall and fluctuating temperatures. Sea conditions may become moderate to rough at times, particularly later this week.
On Friday, weather conditions are expected to turn fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing over some eastern areas. Humidity will increase overnight and into Saturday morning across some coastal areas, bringing a renewed risk of fog or mist. Winds will be light to moderate, while sea conditions are forecast to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
