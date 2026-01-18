Cloud cover, rising humidity and stronger winds expected across several regions
Today (Sunday) will see partly cloudy skies, especially over coastal and northern areas. Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Monday morning in some inland regions, raising the chance of fog or mist. Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times. Seas in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are likely to be rough early on before gradually moderating.
On Monday, cloud cover is expected to increase at times along the coast and in northern areas, with a chance of light rainfall and a gradual rise in temperatures. Winds will shift from southeasterly to northeasterly, remaining mostly moderate, while sea conditions are forecast to be slight.
Tuesday is likely to bring similar conditions, with intermittent cloud cover and a chance of light morning rain in coastal and northern regions. Humidity will rise again overnight, particularly inland, increasing the likelihood of fog or mist by Wednesday morning. Winds are expected to strengthen over the sea, becoming fresh to strong by night, with seas turning rough.
By Wednesday, a more unsettled pattern is expected. Temperatures will drop, while moderate to fresh northwesterly winds, strong at times, may cause blowing dust and sand, reducing visibility in exposed areas. Sea conditions are forecast to worsen further, becoming rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf.
Thursday will remain partly cloudy, with lingering humidity at night and into Friday morning over some coastal and inland areas, again increasing the risk of fog or mist. Winds will stay moderate to fresh, turning strong at times, while seas are expected to ease gradually but remain moderate to rough.
