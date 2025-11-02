Abu Dhabi: Dh400 fine for tampered license plates

Abu Dhabi Police crack down on unclear vehicle license plates
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has warned motorists against obscuring their vehicle license plates in any way, including by mounting bicycles, luggage racks, or other objects that make the plate numbers or category markings difficult to read.
In a post on X, the police cited Article 27(b) of the Federal Traffic Law, which stipulates a fine of Dh400 for any act that results in the plate number being unclear or unreadable.
Abu Dhabi Police said traffic surveillance will be intensified, and legal action will be taken against any vehicle found violating the rule.
The measure, police said, is part of ongoing efforts to ensure traffic safety, accountability, and compliance with national regulations.
The force emphasised that clearly visible license plates are essential for law enforcement and road monitoring systems, warning that even unintentional obstruction, such as a bicycle rack, can still result in a violation.
