Congestion on Dubai and Sharjah roads might delay your arrival time this evening

Evening traffic snarls expected in the emirates

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Dubai’s roads appear a bit congested this evening, Jan 8, with traffic slowing down to a crawl in some areas. Spots where you’ll spend some extra time (and pressure) on the break pedal are in Downtown Dubai, en route to Dubai Mall; Business Bay and D86; Al Albaany St - Al Wasl.

Some streets in Bur Dubai and Diera are also seeing slow-moving traffic, with delays that may take up to 11 minutes and 44 minutes respectively to navigate, according to Google Maps’ live traffic information.

Nad Al Hamar Rd and Al Garhoud are also seeing the rise in bottlenecks as rush hour gets underway.

In Sharjah, meanwhile, the roads are also seemingly clogged, with Al Ittihad Road and Hay Al Nadha being the worst affected.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
