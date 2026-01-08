Congestion on Dubai and Sharjah roads might delay your arrival time this evening

Evening traffic snarls expected in the emirates
Dubai’s roads appear a bit congested this evening, Jan 8, with traffic slowing down to a crawl in some areas. Spots where you’ll spend some extra time (and pressure) on the break pedal are in Downtown Dubai, en route to Dubai Mall; Business Bay and D86; Al Albaany St - Al Wasl.
Some streets in Bur Dubai and Diera are also seeing slow-moving traffic, with delays that may take up to 11 minutes and 44 minutes respectively to navigate, according to Google Maps’ live traffic information.
Nad Al Hamar Rd and Al Garhoud are also seeing the rise in bottlenecks as rush hour gets underway.
In Sharjah, meanwhile, the roads are also seemingly clogged, with Al Ittihad Road and Hay Al Nadha being the worst affected.
