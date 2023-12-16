Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Police have launched a new two-week awareness campaign against speeding, a major cause of death on the emirate’s roads.
The campaign was launched based on the instructions of Major General Ali bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police.
The initiative is held under the slogan ‘Speeding is your wrong decision’, which aims to reduce fatal traffic accidents resulting from excessive speed and reckless driving.
Colonel Dr Muhammad Al Bahar, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said traffic control devices have caught a number of speeding violations.
He appealed to drivers to exercise caution, especially on highways and internal roads that witness heavy traffic.
Heavy fines
Col Al Bahar stated that Article 34 of Ministerial Resolution No. 178 stipulates that exceeding the speed limit by more than 80km/h will be subject to a fine of Dh3,000, 23 traffic points, and impoundment of the vehicle for 60 days.
Also, Article 35 stipulates that exceeding the speed limit more than 60km/h caries a fine of Dh2,000, 12 traffic points, and vehicle impoundment for 30 days.