Sharjah: An 18-year-old Emirati rider succumbed to injuries he received after his motorbike overturned several times on Airport Road in Sharjah, police said on Tuesday.
The police operations room had received a call on Friday morning (February 3), reporting the crash. Police patrols and an ambulance rushed to the accident site and the victim was moved to the hospital.
Police investigations revealed that the accident occurred due to speeding and the deceased, who identified S.K.A.M., had lost control over his motorcycle and turned over several times before crashed into the concrete barrier, causing his death.
His body was moved to hospital and later handed over to his family for burial.
Police urged motorists to pay extra caution on the road.