Aquaman star takes to the stage as a bassist for Öof Tatata’s Dubai debut
Dubai: Jason Momoa is swapping his usual Hollywood spotlight for something completely different this month. The actor, best known for playing Aquaman, is bringing his band Öof Tatata to Dubai for their first ever performance in the city.
On January 28, The Agenda Dubai will host the launch of Meili Festival, a music-focused event centred around live sound and raw energy. Momoa will be on stage as the band's bassist, joined by guitarist and vocalist Mike Hayes and drummer Kenny Dale. Get the tickets to his gig here
Whilst most people know Momoa for his acting work, he has been quietly building a music career on the side. Öof Tatata delivers what's been described as a raw, performance-led set that puts the music front and centre rather than relying on Momoa's celebrity status.
The band's approach is straightforward. No elaborate production, just three musicians playing live with the audience right in the thick of it. For fans used to seeing Momoa on screen, this will be a very different kind of performance.
Momoa's band isn't the only act on the bill. The night opens with Abril Hadman, whose powerful vocals and stage presence are expected to set the tone for the evening. Following that, Cancelled Music by Kris Fade and DJ Dean Curtis will bring faster rhythms and high-energy sets to keep the momentum going.
Kris Fade, one of Dubai's most recognisable radio voices, will also serve as MC for the evening, guiding the night from start to finish.
Meili Festival is being positioned as a single-stage event with a packed room and maximum impact. The focus is clearly on the live music experience rather than multiple stages or complicated layouts.
• Date: January 28 2026
• Venue: The Agenda Dubai
• Age restriction: 21 and above
• VIP tickets: Priced at Dh1,500, and include open beverage access and food
• Regular tickets: Starting from Dh220-Dh350. Food and beverages available for purchase on site
By car: Take Sheikh Zayed Road/E11. Exit 34 toward Nakhlat Jumeira Street/Jumeira. Take a slight right onto the ramp. Venue will be on your right
By public transport: Take the Red Line to Dubai Internet City Metro Station. Nine-minute walk from the station to the venue
By taxi: Easily accessible via taxi or ride-hailing apps
What makes this event interesting is how Momoa will perform with a band in Dubai.
Momoa has been open about his passion for music, but he's kept that part of his life relatively separate from his acting career. This Dubai performance suggests he's serious about Öof Tatata as more than just a hobby.
Tickets to the event are available on Platinumlist.
