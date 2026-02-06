Filipino Band Ben&Ben on performing in Dubai at Global Village: 'There's always something new...'

The Filipino indie folk band reflects on music, diaspora and shared healing
Dubai: Filipino indie folk band Ben&Ben is returning to Dubai for another performance at Global Village. The nine-member group has built a devoted global following through emotional lyrics, gentle melodies and deeply personal storytelling.
Ahead of their show, the band spoke with Gulf News about their journey, their responsibility as artists and the healing power of their music.
This marks Ben&Ben's fourth performance in Dubai, but the excitement hasn't faded.
"Every time we come here, there is always something new to experience, and we also try to bring something new to our audience," says Miguel, one of the band's founding members. "Even though this is already our fourth time performing here, it still feels like the first time for us."
The band calls their fanbase Liwanag, which means light in Filipino. They're eager to reconnect with existing fans and meet new listeners.
Ben&Ben started as a duo. Growing into a nine-member band brought creative challenges that required letting go of individual egos.
"Musicians often have strong egos, and in some ways you need that confidence to push yourself forward," explains Andrew. "However, when you are working with nine people and creating music together, you have to learn how to step back sometimes."
The key became focusing on what serves the song rather than individual ideas.
"We always ask what the song needs, how we can best express the emotions and message behind it," Andrew says. "What I love about this group is that everyone is very in touch with their emotions. Even when ego appears, the heart usually wins most of the time."
Dubai audiences often sing Ben&Ben's songs word for word. Paolo believes this reflects how Filipinos process pain and struggle.
"Many Filipinos come from situations where they have to work very hard, sometimes twice as hard, just to survive or to build a better future," he says. "Healing becomes a very important part of that journey."
The band's songs draw from their own real-life struggles and hopes. When they share those experiences, especially with Filipinos living abroad, it creates connection.
"It becomes a shared healing process between us and them," Paolo explains.
For Ben&Ben, performing for Filipinos working abroad carries special meaning.
"Many of them have made very difficult life decisions by leaving home to support their families or chase opportunities," Andrew says. "We understand how meaningful it can be for them to attend one concert after a year full of hard work."
The band treats overseas performances as a responsibility to create memorable experiences that lift spirits.
Miguel adds that performing in multinational cities like Dubai inspires the band to dive deeper into their own culture.
"When we step on stage abroad, we feel proud to represent Filipino stories and experiences," he says. "Every time we perform internationally, it feels like a great honour."
Ben&Ben openly discusses mental health and kindness. Jam admits that success has made protecting their peace both easier and harder.
"Success brings many opportunities, but it also places you in situations that challenge your boundaries," she explains. "You are constantly meeting new people, travelling, and facing different pressures. That can be overwhelming."
However, those challenges help clarify what keeps them grounded. For Ben&Ben, peace comes from being together as a band.
The band's songs are emotional but consistently hopeful. Keifer believes hope comes naturally to Filipinos.
"As a nation, we go through many struggles daily, but we always try to end the day with hope," he says. "In our music, we never want listeners to stay stuck in sadness."
The band wants people to feel their emotions, including pain and heartbreak. But they also want to guide listeners towards hope and possibility.
Toni offers a gentle metaphor: "I like to describe songs as companions or friends. Just like friends, songs can support people during different stages of life. We want our songs to stay with listeners through happy moments, heartbreak, and growth. We want them to feel connected to their emotions and understand themselves better through music."
Miguel adds that emotions like anger and sadness are natural parts of love. But love shouldn't end in those places.
"We want our music to lead listeners back to hope and goodness, even when the world sometimes tells us otherwise," he explains.
As international audiences discover their music, Ben&Ben works to stay rooted in Filipino identity without feeling limited.
Paolo says staying grounded starts with spending time in the Philippines and connecting with their country and people. International performances then allow growth through cultural exchange.
"We share our Filipino identity and stories, whilst also learning from the people we meet," he says. "That naturally allows our music to evolve without losing our roots."
Asked what a Ben&Ben song inspired by Dubai would sound like, the band offered thoughtful answers.
Toni would call it "Buhangin," meaning sand in Filipino. "One of our favourite memories in Dubai is visiting the sand dunes," she said. Sand symbolises time and fleeting moments, perfect for Dubai's fast-paced energy.
"I think a song about appreciating the present moment would really connect with people here," she says.
Andrew would write about chasing impossible dreams, reflecting Dubai's ambition and ability to turn unrealistic visions into reality.
Miguel sees sand as representing Dubai's diversity. Each grain is different, like the many cultures living in the city. Together, they create something beautiful.
Ben&Ben's return to Global Village promises to be emotional, uplifting and connect with the audience. For Filipino audiences far from home, it offers a moment of recognition and healing. For others, it's an introduction to heartfelt storytelling rooted in genuine experience.
Either way, the band approaches the performance with gratitude and responsibility. They understand the privilege of being heard and the power music holds to comfort, inspire and unite.
As Miguel puts it, there's always fresh energy when they return to Dubai. The excitement never fades. The connection never weakens. And the music continues bridging distance, culture and experience through shared emotion.
