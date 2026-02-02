Dubai Police mark Hag Al Laila with community celebration at Global Village

Children and parents come together for an evening of tradition, music & community spirit
Dubai Police celebrated the traditional Hag Al Laila with a vibrant community gathering at Global Village, drawing families from across the UAE to an evening steeped in heritage and festivity.
The event, organised by the Positive Spirit Council in partnership with Dubai Police, Global Village, the Event Security Committee, Hemaya Schools and strategic partners, took place in the open area in front of the UAE Pavilion. Strong public turnout created a lively, family-friendly atmosphere.
The celebration underscored Dubai Police’s support for national initiatives under the Season of Wulfa and the Year of the Family, aimed at strengthening family ties, promoting social cohesion and preserving Emirati cultural values within diverse communities.
Fatima Bohajir, Chair of the Positive Spirit Council, said heritage and community occasions serve as important platforms to promote tolerance, generosity and positive coexistence. She noted that Global Village, as a hub of cultural diversity, provides an ideal setting to celebrate Emirati traditions and instil values of participation, cooperation and belonging among children and youth.
The programme included the distribution of gifts and souvenirs, performances by the Dubai Police Band, participation by tourist police patrols and the Al Aasas team, and appearances by popular mascots Mansour and Amina.
Families and visitors of many nationalities joined in the festivities, turning the evening into a shared celebration of heritage, joy and community spirit.
