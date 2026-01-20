GOLD/FOREX
Expo City Dubai to host Hag Al Laila Harvest Festival on January 31

Hag Al Laila festival: duathlon, kids’ games, workshops, henna, markets and food trucks

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
2 MIN READ
Supplied

Dubai: The much-loved Harvest Festival is back at Expo City Dubai on Saturday, 31 January, this time with a special Hag Al Laila edition, inviting families and the community to come together for a one-day celebration of Emirati heritage.

Part of the Season of Wulfa, the festival will run from 4pm to 10pm, offering visitors from all cultures a chance to experience a cherished UAE tradition.

The festival promises an exciting programme filled with hands-on activities, traditional games, local flavours, and lively entertainment. Attendees can enjoy a camel parade, henna art, interactive Hag Al Laila workshops, and candy bags for children, all designed to bring the spirit of Hag Al Laila to life through fun, learning, and community engagement.

The Community Development Authority (CDA) will also contribute with community-focused initiatives, including traditional performances by students from Dubai Schools – Khawaneej Branch, and kiosks run by home-based entrepreneurs showcasing and selling their products throughout the day.

The highlight of the festival is the Rashid and Latifa Duathlon, a fun run-and-bike race for children aged 2 to 13. Participants are encouraged to bring their own bikes and helmets, with exciting prizes.

Amna Abulhoul, Executive Creative Director, Experiences and Entertainment at Expo City Dubai, said: “We are thrilled to take part in the Season of Wulfa, celebrating traditions that shape our collective identity. The values of kinship, generosity, and togetherness that define this season align with Expo City Dubai’s mission to create meaningful and inclusive experiences for the community.”

She added: “Through events like Harvest Festival; Hag Al Laila Edition and Hai Ramadan, we aim to honor Emirati heritage while connecting families from different cultures. These events are not just celebrations, they strengthen social bonds, foster a sense of belonging, and pass cherished traditions to future generations in a joyful and authentic way.”

Hag Al Laila festival highlights:

  • Rashid and Latifa Duathlon – Age-specific run-and-bike challenges

  • Emirati-themed kids’ races and games

  • Bouncy castle & Rashid and Latifa meet-and-greet

  • Interactive Hag Al Laila workshops

  • Emirati candies and chocolates for all children

  • Henna and freshly made lugaimat

  • Traditional performances by Dubai Schools – Khawaneej Branch

Markets and food:

  • Local market supporting Emirati farmers

  • CDA home-based entrepreneurs kiosks

  • White Label retail market featuring handmade Emirati goods

  • Food & beverages including shawarma, Philly Jawn, PXB, Drip Burger food truck, and Yoberry

Ramadan

