Ash Wednesday in UAE: Filipino Catholics begin Lenten season with faith and reflection

Worshippers start the 40-day Lenten journey with solemn Ash Wednesday

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Catholics attend a mass to mark the beginning of Lent
Facebook / St. Mary's Catholic Church, Dubai

Catholics from different Emirates in the UAE has marked the start of the Lenten season today with Ash Wednesday.

For Filipino believers, the tradition is observed wherever they may be across the globe. The cross-shaped ashes in their forehead signifies the beginning of a spiritual time filled with fasting, repentance, and faith.

40-day retreat

Lent is a 40-day period that mirrors the 40 days Jesus Christ have spent fasting in the desert where he faced temptation.

For Donell Almanzor Aducal, that "desert" is the sacrifice of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) living away from their families.

"I practice almsgiving not just with money, but by offering more of my time to pray for family back home or by helping fellow OFWs in need," Aducal told Gulf News.

"I consciously choose to simplify my life, reduce luxuries, and focus on gratitude for what I have rather than what I miss."

Mystery of faith

According to Bishop Paolo Martinelli, Apostolic Vicar of Southern Arabia, Lent is a time of conversion, a call to return to "the way of the Gospel."

"It is an important liturgical season that leads us toward the celebration of the greatest mystery of our faith: the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ."

The Bishop also urged the faithful to use this season to receive God’s forgiveness and to give it back to others.

"Lent is a favourable time to reflect on our Christian life, a time for prayer, for purification, for fasting, to overcome distractions and vices and to deepen our relationship with Christ; and a time for concrete care for those in need."

Today is a significant moment for Filipino Catholics in the UAE. Even far from home, the Lenten season will be a reminder of life's purpose and goodness.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
