GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Lent 2026: Start date, mass timings in Dubai

Pope Leo calls for for a shared journey of abstinence and respect

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Devotees at St. Mary's Church in Dubai
Devotees at St. Mary's Church in Dubai
Supplied

As Catholics prepare to mark Lent starting from tomorrow, February 18, Pope Leo XIV has called on Church members to listen, fast, and come together in a shared journey of faith.

Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, when a mass will be held followed by the marking of the ashes on the forehead. The whole season will last for 40 days, leading up to Easter. It is traditionally marked by prayer, fasting, and acts of charity. 

In a statement from the Vatican, the pope has invited the public to practice “a very practical and frequently unappreciated form of abstinence: that of refraining from words that offend and hurt our neighbour”.

Room for listening

The Pope has emphasised that listening to the word in the liturgy teaches the people to also listen to the truth of reality.

“The willingness to listen is the first way we demonstrate our desire to enter into a relationship with someone,” said Pope Leo.

“In the midst of the many voices present in our personal lives and in society, Sacred Scripture helps us to recognise and respond to the cry of those who are anguished and suffering.”

The deeper meaning of fasting

While many Catholics traditionally abstain from certain foods during Lent, the Pope has highlighted its spiritual aspect. He has explained that fasting should be lived out with faith and humility and not in a way that leads to pride.

“Let us begin by disarming our language, avoiding harsh words and rash judgement, refraining from slander and speaking ill of those who are not present and cannot defend themselves,” said Pope Leo.

He added, “Instead, let us strive to measure our words and cultivate kindness and respect in our families, among our friends, at work, on social media, in political debates, in the media, and in Christian communities. In this way, words of hatred will give way to words of hope and peace.”

Lent as a time of conversion

According to the Vatican, Pope Leo has described Lent as an opportunity to find renewal in faith. 

“Conversion refers not only to one’s conscience, but also to the quality of our relationships and dialogue. It means allowing ourselves to be challenged by reality and recognising what truly guides our desires." 

Moreover, the Pope has encouraged believers to build a “civilisation of love.”

“Let us ask for the strength that comes from the type of fasting that also extends to our use of language, so that hurtful words may diminish and give way to a greater space for the voice of others.”

Mass timings

The two main Catholic churches in Dubai have announced mass schedules for Ash Wednesday.

St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oud Metha will have a total of nine masses, with five in the morning and four in the evening. The timings are as follows:

Masses in the morning

  • 5.30am

  • 6.30am

  • 7.30am

  • 9am

  • Noon

Masses in the evening

  • 3pm

  • 4.30pm

  • 6pm

  • 7.30pm

St. Mary's is one of the largest Catholic parishes in the world. Mass is performed in different languages, reflecting the diversity of Dubai itself.

On the other hand, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Jebel Ali will hold eight masses, with four each in the morning and in the evening.

Masses in the morning

  • 6.15am

  • 7.30am

  • 9am

  • 10.30am

Masses in the evening

  • 4pm

  • 5.30pm

  • 7pm

  • 8.15pm

The Lent season is one of the most significant periods for Catholics. For some, it will end on Maundy Thursday, April 2, while for others, it will continue up to Black Saturday, April 4, depending on local custom. Easter will be celebrated on April 5.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ramadan 2026: The official date in UAE will be confirmed after the traditional crescent moon sighting.

Bangladesh awaits Ramadan announcement

11m ago8m read
When will UAE winter officially come to an end?

When will UAE winter officially come to an end?

3m read
Pope Leo XIV.

'Ensure safety of life of every citizen': Pope Leo

2m read
Shashi Tharoor charms Dubai with wit and wisdom

Shashi Tharoor charms Dubai with wit and wisdom

7m read