Lent 2026: Start date, mass timings in Dubai

Pope Leo calls for for a shared journey of abstinence and respect
As Catholics prepare to mark Lent starting from tomorrow, February 18, Pope Leo XIV has called on Church members to listen, fast, and come together in a shared journey of faith.
Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, when a mass will be held followed by the marking of the ashes on the forehead. The whole season will last for 40 days, leading up to Easter. It is traditionally marked by prayer, fasting, and acts of charity.
In a statement from the Vatican, the pope has invited the public to practice “a very practical and frequently unappreciated form of abstinence: that of refraining from words that offend and hurt our neighbour”.
The Pope has emphasised that listening to the word in the liturgy teaches the people to also listen to the truth of reality.
“The willingness to listen is the first way we demonstrate our desire to enter into a relationship with someone,” said Pope Leo.
“In the midst of the many voices present in our personal lives and in society, Sacred Scripture helps us to recognise and respond to the cry of those who are anguished and suffering.”
While many Catholics traditionally abstain from certain foods during Lent, the Pope has highlighted its spiritual aspect. He has explained that fasting should be lived out with faith and humility and not in a way that leads to pride.
“Let us begin by disarming our language, avoiding harsh words and rash judgement, refraining from slander and speaking ill of those who are not present and cannot defend themselves,” said Pope Leo.
He added, “Instead, let us strive to measure our words and cultivate kindness and respect in our families, among our friends, at work, on social media, in political debates, in the media, and in Christian communities. In this way, words of hatred will give way to words of hope and peace.”
According to the Vatican, Pope Leo has described Lent as an opportunity to find renewal in faith.
“Conversion refers not only to one’s conscience, but also to the quality of our relationships and dialogue. It means allowing ourselves to be challenged by reality and recognising what truly guides our desires."
Moreover, the Pope has encouraged believers to build a “civilisation of love.”
“Let us ask for the strength that comes from the type of fasting that also extends to our use of language, so that hurtful words may diminish and give way to a greater space for the voice of others.”
The two main Catholic churches in Dubai have announced mass schedules for Ash Wednesday.
St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oud Metha will have a total of nine masses, with five in the morning and four in the evening. The timings are as follows:
Masses in the morning
5.30am
6.30am
7.30am
9am
Noon
Masses in the evening
3pm
4.30pm
6pm
7.30pm
St. Mary's is one of the largest Catholic parishes in the world. Mass is performed in different languages, reflecting the diversity of Dubai itself.
On the other hand, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Jebel Ali will hold eight masses, with four each in the morning and in the evening.
Masses in the morning
6.15am
7.30am
9am
10.30am
Masses in the evening
4pm
5.30pm
7pm
8.15pm
The Lent season is one of the most significant periods for Catholics. For some, it will end on Maundy Thursday, April 2, while for others, it will continue up to Black Saturday, April 4, depending on local custom. Easter will be celebrated on April 5.