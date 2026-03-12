GOLD/FOREX
Pope Leo prays for peace in Middle East after Lebanese priest killed

Pontiff calls for prayers for civilians and children affected by conflict

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Smoke rises from an explosion following Israeli bombardment on southern Lebanon near the border with northern Israel on March 10, 2026.
Dubai: Pope Leo XIV has urged people around the world to pray for peace amid the ongoing regional tensions and has expressed sorrow for victims of violence.

During his weekly general audience at the Vatican, the pope has called on the faithful to offer prayers that can bring comfort to those who are distressed.

“Let us continue to pray for peace in Iran and throughout the Middle East, especially for the many civilian victims, including many innocent children. May our prayer be a comfort for those who suffer and a seed of hope for the future,” said Pope Leo.

Tribute to slain Lebanese priest

The pontiff’s appeal came as funeral rites have been held for Father Pierre El-Rahi in Qlayaa, Lebanon. The latter has served as the Maronite parish priest in one of the Christian villages in southern Lebanon.

According to Lebanese media reports, El-Rahi has been killed while trying to assist parishioners whose home has been fired by an Israeli tank.

El-Rahi has reportedly rushed to the house in the mountainous area of his parish with several young people when the tank fired again, which wounded the priest. He has been taken to a nearby hospital but has later died from his injuries.

A true shepherd

Meanwhile, Pope Leo has noted that the surname “El-Rahi” means “shepherd” in Arabic.

“Father Pierre, was a true shepherd who always remained beside his people with the love and sacrifice of Jesus the Good Shepherd,” stated the pope.

He added, “May the Lord grant that the blood he shed may be a seed of peace for beloved Lebanon.”

Prayer for Lebanon

Moreover, the pontiff has conveyed solidarity with the people of Lebanon as the war continues to affect communities in the country.

“I am close to all the Lebanese people at this moment of grave trial.”

Earlier, Pope Leo has sought for an end to hostilities in the Middle East. He has expressed sadness by the deaths of innocent people, including children and those trying to help them like El-Rahi.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia Gajitos
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
