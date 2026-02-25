AI cannot share faith: Pope urges priests to use brains instead of AI for homilies

In a candid dialogue with the Rome clergy, the Pontiff warns priests on temptation with AI
Dubai: In a strong message on the responsible use of technology, Pope Leo XIV has warned priests against relying on artificial intelligence (AI) to prepare their homilies.
During a closed-door dialogue with clergy of the Diocese of Rome, the Pope has addressed the growing role of AI and the internet in the ministry, cautioning against what he described as "the temptation to prepare homilies with AI".
According to the Vatican, the discussion followed an introduction by Cardinal Baldo Reina, with four priests representing different age groups to ask questions to the Pontiff.
At the heart of the Pope’s message was a concern that over-reliance on AI could weaken critical thinking and spiritual reflection.
“Like all the muscles in the body, if we do not use them, if we do not move them, they die. The brain needs to be used, so our intelligence must also be exercised a little so as not to lose this capacity,” said the Pope.
He has stressed that preparing a homily is not simply about producing well-structured text, but about personal meditation, prayer, and understanding of the community.
"To give a true homily is to share faith," adding that AI "will never be able to share faith".
Moreover, the Pope did not reject technology but instead called for vigilance and discernment.
"If we can offer a service that is inculturated in the place, in the parish where we are working, people want to see your faith, your experience of having known and loved Jesus Christ."
Pope Leo has also highlighted the deceptions of the internet, including "an illusion on the internet, on TikTok" wherein likes and followers will not lead to a "life authentically rooted in the Lord."
He added, "It is not you: if we are not transmitting the message of Jesus Christ, perhaps we are mistaken, and we must reflect very carefully and humbly about who we are and what we are doing."
Other discussions centered on being role models for young people, living in isolation and loneliness, knowing the community one serves, priestly fraternity, old age, and the value of life.