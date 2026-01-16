AI is incredible but could 'kill us all': Grok issues show genie is out of the bottle

At Gulf News, we're still getting to grips with the best way to use some of the most powerful tools ever created. There's no training manual and we are learning on the job just like everyone else. We will be open about what we are doing. We actively use it to speed up work, to simplify some of the more rudimentary tasks in the newsroom and to help with such things as translations and rewrites of send-in content. We've recently rolled out guidelines on how to use AI in our teams to ensure we are all joined up. Here's a direct quote from part of the document that sums up our policy: 'Quality journalism at Gulf News requires human judgment, responsibility and creativity. AI is a tool to support that mission, not to override it'. We're sure to make mistakes along the way as we all get to grips with how best to use it for journalism but it’s vital that great brands like Gulf News continue to deliver trusted, verified news created by humans who live and work in the places they report on.