Air Arabia launches daily flights on new European route from Sharjah

New daily service expands budget travel options from Sharjah this summer

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Air Arabia said that the maximum discount per passenger, per flight direction, varies by route and fare type.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Travellers from the UAE will soon have another low cost option to Europe after Air Arabia announced the launch of a new daily international route from Sharjah to Rome, strengthening connectivity and offering more affordable travel choices for residents.

The new non stop service will begin on July 1, 2026, marking a further expansion of the airline’s European network and increasing direct access to one of the continent’s busiest travel corridors.

The route will be operated using the Airbus A320neo aircraft, designed to deliver improved fuel efficiency, lower emissions and enhanced passenger comfort.

Growing demand for affordable travel

The latest expansion reflects strong demand among UAE residents for direct budget travel options to major European destinations, particularly during peak summer and holiday seasons.

“We are pleased to further expand our European footprint with the launch of daily flights to Rome, one of the world’s most iconic and culturally significant cities,” said Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia. “Expanding our presence in Italy reflects our continued commitment to offering convenient, direct connectivity to key international destinations while delivering reliable, value driven travel options to our customers.”

Strengthening UAE Europe links

The new service also supports growing tourism and trade ties between the UAE and Italy, while increasing travel flexibility for both leisure and business passengers.

“We are pleased to welcome Air Arabia, a new carrier that will connect Rome to the United Arab Emirates,” said Ivan Bassato, Chief Aviation Officer of Aeroporti di Roma. “The new service to Sharjah will further expand and diversify the offering to the Arabian Peninsula, reaffirming the strategic importance of the Roman market and strengthening Fiumicino’s international standing.”

With this addition, Air Arabia will operate daily non stop services to two Italian destinations from Sharjah, reinforcing its push to expand affordable travel access between the UAE and Europe.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Related Topics:
Europe travelAviationAir Arabia

