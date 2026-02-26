“We are pleased to further expand our European footprint with the launch of daily flights to Rome, one of the world’s most iconic and culturally significant cities,” said Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia. “Expanding our presence in Italy reflects our continued commitment to offering convenient, direct connectivity to key international destinations while delivering reliable, value driven travel options to our customers.”

“We are pleased to welcome Air Arabia, a new carrier that will connect Rome to the United Arab Emirates,” said Ivan Bassato, Chief Aviation Officer of Aeroporti di Roma. “The new service to Sharjah will further expand and diversify the offering to the Arabian Peninsula, reaffirming the strategic importance of the Roman market and strengthening Fiumicino’s international standing.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.