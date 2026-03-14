UAE flight status March 14: Updated schedules, destinations and travel advisory

Emirates, Etihad, Flydubai, and Air Arabia update operations for travellers
UAE carriers are running reduced flight schedules due to regional airspace limitations. Passengers are advised to check flight status before travelling and to only go to the airport with a confirmed booking.
Emirates, Etihad Airways, Flydubai, and Air Arabia have all updated their operations, providing rebooking and refund options for affected travellers.
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Emirates is operating a reduced schedule following the partial reopening of regional airspace. Customers transiting through Dubai will only be accepted if their connecting flights are operating.
Customers booked between February 28 and March 31, 2026 may:
Rebook on an alternative flight to the same destination (valid until April 30)
Request a refund if booked directly; travel agent bookings must be handled through the agent
All city check-in points in Dubai are temporarily closed. Emirates advises travellers to verify bookings and flight updates on emirates.com before travelling.
|From
|To
|Airport Code
|Flight Number
|Dubai
|Algeria
|DXB
|EK 757
|Dubai
|Angola
|DXB
|EK 793
|Dubai
|Argentina
|DXB
|EK 247
|Dubai
|Australia
|DXB
|EK 406
|Dubai
|Australia
|DXB
|EK 420
|Dubai
|Australia
|DXB
|EK 412
|Dubai
|Austria
|DXB
|EK 127
|Dubai
|Bangladesh
|DXB
|EK 582
|Dubai
|Bangladesh
|DXB
|EK 586
|Dubai
|Belgium
|DXB
|EK 181
|Dubai
|Brazil
|DXB
|EK 247
|Dubai
|Brazil
|DXB
|EK 261
|Dubai
|Canada
|DXB
|EK 243
|Dubai
|Canada
|DXB
|EK 241
|Dubai
|China
|DXB
|EK 306
|Dubai
|China
|DXB
|EK 362
|Dubai
|China
|DXB
|EK 310
|Dubai
|China
|DXB
|EK 302
|Dubai
|China
|DXB
|EK 328
|Dubai
|C�te d'Ivoire
|DXB
|EK 787
|Dubai
|Cyprus
|DXB
|EK 109
|Dubai
|Czech Republic
|DXB
|EK 139
|Dubai
|Denmark
|DXB
|EK 151
|Dubai
|Egypt
|DXB
|EK 921
|Dubai
|Egypt
|DXB
|EK 923
|Dubai
|Egypt
|DXB
|EK 925
|Dubai
|Egypt
|DXB
|EK 927
|Dubai
|Egypt
|DXB
|EK 929
|Dubai
|Ethiopia
|DXB
|EK 723
|Dubai
|France
|DXB
|EK 077
|Dubai
|France
|DXB
|EK 071
|Dubai
|France
|DXB
|EK 073
|Dubai
|France
|DXB
|EK 075
|Dubai
|Germany
|DXB
|EK 055
|Dubai
|Germany
|DXB
|EK 045
|Dubai
|Germany
|DXB
|EK 047
|Dubai
|Germany
|DXB
|EK 059
|Dubai
|Germany
|DXB
|EK 051
|Dubai
|Ghana
|DXB
|EK 787
|Dubai
|Greece
|DXB
|EK 209
|Dubai
|Guinea
|DXB
|EK 795
|Dubai
|Guinea
|DXB
|EK 797
|Dubai
|Hong Kong
|DXB
|EK 380
|Dubai
|Hong Kong
|DXB
|EK 384
|Dubai
|Hungary
|DXB
|EK 111
|Dubai
|India
|DXB
|EK 538
|Dubai
|India
|DXB
|EK 540
|Dubai
|India
|DXB
|EK 564
|Dubai
|India
|DXB
|EK 566
|Dubai
|India
|DXB
|EK 568
|Dubai
|India
|DXB
|EK 542
|Dubai
|India
|DXB
|EK 544
|Dubai
|India
|DXB
|EK 546
|Dubai
|India
|DXB
|EK 510
|Dubai
|India
|DXB
|EK 512
|Dubai
|India
|DXB
|EK 514
|Dubai
|India
|DXB
|EK 516
|Dubai
|India
|DXB
|EK 524
|Dubai
|India
|DXB
|EK 526
|Dubai
|India
|DXB
|EK 528
|Dubai
|India
|DXB
|EK 530
|Dubai
|India
|DXB
|EK 532
|Dubai
|India
|DXB
|EK 570
|Dubai
|India
|DXB
|EK 572
|Dubai
|India
|DXB
|EK 500
|Dubai
|India
|DXB
|EK 502
|Dubai
|India
|DXB
|EK 504
|Dubai
|India
|DXB
|EK 506
|Dubai
|India
|DXB
|EK 508
|Dubai
|India
|DXB
|EK 522
|Dubai
|Indonesia
|DXB
|EK 368
|Dubai
|Indonesia
|DXB
|EK 398
|Dubai
|Indonesia
|DXB
|EK 358
|Dubai
|Ireland
|DXB
|EK 161
|Dubai
|Ireland
|DXB
|EK 163
|Dubai
|Italy
|DXB
|EK 205
|Dubai
|Italy
|DXB
|EK 095
|Dubai
|Italy
|DXB
|EK 097
|Dubai
|Japan
|DXB
|EK 312
|Dubai
|Japan
|DXB
|EK 318
|Dubai
|Jordan
|DXB
|EK 903
|Dubai
|Kenya
|DXB
|EK 719
|Dubai
|Korea
|DXB
|EK 322
|Dubai
|Malaysia
|DXB
|EK 342
|Dubai
|Malaysia
|DXB
|EK 346
|Dubai
|Maldives
|DXB
|EK 656
|Dubai
|Maldives
|DXB
|EK 658
|Dubai
|Maldives
|DXB
|EK 662
|Dubai
|Malta
|DXB
|EK 109
|Dubai
|Mauritius
|DXB
|EK 701
|Dubai
|Mauritius
|DXB
|EK 703
|Dubai
|Mexico
|DXB
|EK 255
|Dubai
|Morocco
|DXB
|EK 751
|Dubai
|Netherlands
|DXB
|EK 145
|Dubai
|New Zealand
|DXB
|EK 448
|Dubai
|Nigeria
|DXB
|EK 783
|Dubai
|Norway
|DXB
|EK 159
|Dubai
|Pakistan
|DXB
|EK 612
|Dubai
|Pakistan
|DXB
|EK 614
|Dubai
|Pakistan
|DXB
|EK 600
|Dubai
|Pakistan
|DXB
|EK 602
|Dubai
|Pakistan
|DXB
|EK 606
|Dubai
|Pakistan
|DXB
|EK 622
|Dubai
|Pakistan
|DXB
|EK 624
|Dubai
|Pakistan
|DXB
|EK 636
|Dubai
|Pakistan
|DXB
|EK 618
|Dubai
|Pakistan
|DXB
|EK 620
|Dubai
|Philippines
|DXB
|EK 338
|Dubai
|Philippines
|DXB
|EK 338
|Dubai
|Philippines
|DXB
|EK 332
|Dubai
|Philippines
|DXB
|EK 334
|Dubai
|Philippines
|DXB
|EK 336
|Dubai
|Poland
|DXB
|EK 179
|Dubai
|Portugal
|DXB
|EK 193
|Dubai
|Russia
|DXB
|EK 129
|Dubai
|Russia
|DXB
|EK 131
|Dubai
|Russia
|DXB
|EK 133
|Dubai
|Russia
|DXB
|EK 175
|Dubai
|Saudi Arabia
|DXB
|EK 821
|Dubai
|Saudi Arabia
|DXB
|EK 801
|Dubai
|Saudi Arabia
|DXB
|EK 803
|Dubai
|Saudi Arabia
|DXB
|EK 805
|Dubai
|Saudi Arabia
|DXB
|EK 809
|Dubai
|Saudi Arabia
|DXB
|EK 811
|Dubai
|Saudi Arabia
|DXB
|EK 813
|Dubai
|Saudi Arabia
|DXB
|EK 815
|Dubai
|Saudi Arabia
|DXB
|EK 817
|Dubai
|Saudi Arabia
|DXB
|EK 819
|Dubai
|Senegal
|DXB
|EK 795
|Dubai
|Senegal
|DXB
|EK 797
|Dubai
|Seychelles
|DXB
|EK 705
|Dubai
|Singapore
|DXB
|EK 314
|Dubai
|Singapore
|DXB
|EK 352
|Dubai
|South Africa
|DXB
|EK 770
|Dubai
|South Africa
|DXB
|EK 772
|Dubai
|South Africa
|DXB
|EK 775
|Dubai
|South Africa
|DXB
|EK 763
|Dubai
|South Africa
|DXB
|EK 765
|Dubai
|South Africa
|DXB
|EK 767
|Dubai
|Spain
|DXB
|EK 255
|Dubai
|Spain
|DXB
|EK 141
|Dubai
|Sri Lanka
|DXB
|EK 648
|Dubai
|Sri Lanka
|DXB
|EK 650
|Dubai
|Sri Lanka
|DXB
|EK 654
|Dubai
|Sweden
|DXB
|EK 157
|Dubai
|Switzerland
|DXB
|EK 083
|Dubai
|Switzerland
|DXB
|EK 085
|Dubai
|Taiwan
|DXB
|EK 366
|Dubai
|Tanzania
|DXB
|EK 725
|Dubai
|Thailand
|DXB
|EK 370
|Dubai
|Thailand
|DXB
|EK 372
|Dubai
|Thailand
|DXB
|EK 374
|Dubai
|Thailand
|DXB
|EK 384
|Dubai
|Thailand
|DXB
|EK 378
|Dubai
|Thailand
|DXB
|EK 396
|Dubai
|Tunisia
|DXB
|EK 747
|Dubai
|T�rkiye
|DXB
|EK 121
|Dubai
|T�rkiye
|DXB
|EK 123
|Dubai
|Uganda
|DXB
|EK 729
|Dubai
|United Kingdom
|DXB
|EK 039
|Dubai
|United Kingdom
|DXB
|EK 023
|Dubai
|United Kingdom
|DXB
|EK 027
|Dubai
|United Kingdom
|DXB
|EK 009
|Dubai
|United Kingdom
|DXB
|EK 015
|Dubai
|United Kingdom
|DXB
|EK 001
|Dubai
|United Kingdom
|DXB
|EK 003
|Dubai
|United Kingdom
|DXB
|EK 005
|Dubai
|United Kingdom
|DXB
|EK 007
|Dubai
|United Kingdom
|DXB
|EK 029
|Dubai
|United Kingdom
|DXB
|EK 031
|Dubai
|United Kingdom
|DXB
|EK 067
|Dubai
|United Kingdom
|DXB
|EK 019
|Dubai
|United Kingdom
|DXB
|EK 021
|Dubai
|United Kingdom
|DXB
|EK 035
|Dubai
|United States
|DXB
|EK 237
|Dubai
|United States
|DXB
|EK 235
|Dubai
|United States
|DXB
|EK 221
|Dubai
|United States
|DXB
|EK 201
|Dubai
|United States
|DXB
|EK 203
|Dubai
|United States
|DXB
|EK 205
|Dubai
|United States
|DXB
|EK 209
|Dubai
|United States
|DXB
|EK 225
|Dubai
|United States
|DXB
|EK 229
|Dubai
|United States
|DXB
|EK 231
|Dubai
|Vietnam
|DXB
|EK 394
|Dubai
|Vietnam
|DXB
|EK 392
|Dubai
|Zambia
|DXB
|EK 713
|Dubai
|Zimbabwe
|DXB
|EK 713
Etihad has updated its limited flight schedule until March 16, serving key international destinations. Passengers should not travel to Abu Dhabi airport unless contacted directly or holding confirmed bookings.
Guests with tickets issued on or before February 28 for travel up to March 21 may rebook free of charge until May 15 or request a refund through etihad.com or their travel agent.
Scam alert: Etihad has identified fake social media accounts contacting passengers with fraudulent refund forms. Passengers are advised not to share passwords, payment details, or codes online and only rely on official Etihad channels.
flydubai is operating flights on a limited schedule. Passengers should check flight status online and avoid travelling to the airport without confirmed bookings.
Passengers booked between February 28 and March 31 may rebook an alternative flight within 30 days at no extra charge.
Rebooking and refund options are available via flydubai.com, the mobile app, contact centre (+971 600 54 44 45), travel shops, or travel agents. Temporary rerouting may extend transit times in Dubai.
Air Arabia has resumed flights from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah, subject to approvals. Destinations include:
Europe: Vienna, Milan-Bergamo, Athens, Istanbul, Trabzon
Middle East and Africa: Amman, Dammam, Riyadh, Addis Ababa, Nairobi, Entebbe
Asia: Bangladesh (Dhaka, Chittagong), India (major cities), Pakistan (major cities), Nepal (Kathmandu), Sri Lanka (Colombo), Thailand (Bangkok), Kazakhstan (Almaty)
One free date change within 30 days
Full credit voucher
Full refund to original payment method
Passengers are advised to update contact details and rely on official Air Arabia channels for updates. Safety remains the top priority.
Do not go to airports without confirmed bookings.
Check official airline websites for schedules, flight status, and updates.
Rebook or request refunds if your flights are affected.
Avoid scams: rely only on verified airline websites and social media accounts.
The safety and security of passengers and crew remain the highest priority.