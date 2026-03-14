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UAE flight status March 14: Updated schedules, destinations and travel advisory

Emirates, Etihad, Flydubai, and Air Arabia update operations for travellers

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Confirmed bookings only; refunds and alternative flights available for affected passengers
Confirmed bookings only; refunds and alternative flights available for affected passengers
Dubaiairport

UAE carriers are running reduced flight schedules due to regional airspace limitations. Passengers are advised to check flight status before travelling and to only go to the airport with a confirmed booking.

Emirates, Etihad Airways, Flydubai, and Air Arabia have all updated their operations, providing rebooking and refund options for affected travellers.

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Emirates

Emirates is operating a reduced schedule following the partial reopening of regional airspace. Customers transiting through Dubai will only be accepted if their connecting flights are operating.

Customers booked between February 28 and March 31, 2026 may:

  • Rebook on an alternative flight to the same destination (valid until April 30)

  • Request a refund if booked directly; travel agent bookings must be handled through the agent

All city check-in points in Dubai are temporarily closed. Emirates advises travellers to verify bookings and flight updates on emirates.com before travelling.

FromToAirport CodeFlight Number
DubaiAlgeriaDXBEK 757
DubaiAngolaDXBEK 793
DubaiArgentinaDXBEK 247
DubaiAustraliaDXBEK 406
DubaiAustraliaDXBEK 420
DubaiAustraliaDXBEK 412
DubaiAustriaDXBEK 127
DubaiBangladeshDXBEK 582
DubaiBangladeshDXBEK 586
DubaiBelgiumDXBEK 181
DubaiBrazilDXBEK 247
DubaiBrazilDXBEK 261
DubaiCanadaDXBEK 243
DubaiCanadaDXBEK 241
DubaiChinaDXBEK 306
DubaiChinaDXBEK 362
DubaiChinaDXBEK 310
DubaiChinaDXBEK 302
DubaiChinaDXBEK 328
DubaiC�te d'IvoireDXBEK 787
DubaiCyprusDXBEK 109
DubaiCzech RepublicDXBEK 139
DubaiDenmarkDXBEK 151
DubaiEgyptDXBEK 921
DubaiEgyptDXBEK 923
DubaiEgyptDXBEK 925
DubaiEgyptDXBEK 927
DubaiEgyptDXBEK 929
DubaiEthiopiaDXBEK 723
DubaiFranceDXBEK 077
DubaiFranceDXBEK 071
DubaiFranceDXBEK 073
DubaiFranceDXBEK 075
DubaiGermanyDXBEK 055
DubaiGermanyDXBEK 045
DubaiGermanyDXBEK 047
DubaiGermanyDXBEK 059
DubaiGermanyDXBEK 051
DubaiGhanaDXBEK 787
DubaiGreeceDXBEK 209
DubaiGuineaDXBEK 795
DubaiGuineaDXBEK 797
DubaiHong KongDXBEK 380
DubaiHong KongDXBEK 384
DubaiHungaryDXBEK 111
DubaiIndiaDXBEK 538
DubaiIndiaDXBEK 540
DubaiIndiaDXBEK 564
DubaiIndiaDXBEK 566
DubaiIndiaDXBEK 568
DubaiIndiaDXBEK 542
DubaiIndiaDXBEK 544
DubaiIndiaDXBEK 546
DubaiIndiaDXBEK 510
DubaiIndiaDXBEK 512
DubaiIndiaDXBEK 514
DubaiIndiaDXBEK 516
DubaiIndiaDXBEK 524
DubaiIndiaDXBEK 526
DubaiIndiaDXBEK 528
DubaiIndiaDXBEK 530
DubaiIndiaDXBEK 532
DubaiIndiaDXBEK 570
DubaiIndiaDXBEK 572
DubaiIndiaDXBEK 500
DubaiIndiaDXBEK 502
DubaiIndiaDXBEK 504
DubaiIndiaDXBEK 506
DubaiIndiaDXBEK 508
DubaiIndiaDXBEK 522
DubaiIndonesiaDXBEK 368
DubaiIndonesiaDXBEK 398
DubaiIndonesiaDXBEK 358
DubaiIrelandDXBEK 161
DubaiIrelandDXBEK 163
DubaiItalyDXBEK 205
DubaiItalyDXBEK 095
DubaiItalyDXBEK 097
DubaiJapanDXBEK 312
DubaiJapanDXBEK 318
DubaiJordanDXBEK 903
DubaiKenyaDXBEK 719
DubaiKoreaDXBEK 322
DubaiMalaysiaDXBEK 342
DubaiMalaysiaDXBEK 346
DubaiMaldivesDXBEK 656
DubaiMaldivesDXBEK 658
DubaiMaldivesDXBEK 662
DubaiMaltaDXBEK 109
DubaiMauritiusDXBEK 701
DubaiMauritiusDXBEK 703
DubaiMexicoDXBEK 255
DubaiMoroccoDXBEK 751
DubaiNetherlandsDXBEK 145
DubaiNew ZealandDXBEK 448
DubaiNigeriaDXBEK 783
DubaiNorwayDXBEK 159
DubaiPakistanDXBEK 612
DubaiPakistanDXBEK 614
DubaiPakistanDXBEK 600
DubaiPakistanDXBEK 602
DubaiPakistanDXBEK 606
DubaiPakistanDXBEK 622
DubaiPakistanDXBEK 624
DubaiPakistanDXBEK 636
DubaiPakistanDXBEK 618
DubaiPakistanDXBEK 620
DubaiPhilippinesDXBEK 338
DubaiPhilippinesDXBEK 338
DubaiPhilippinesDXBEK 332
DubaiPhilippinesDXBEK 334
DubaiPhilippinesDXBEK 336
DubaiPolandDXBEK 179
DubaiPortugalDXBEK 193
DubaiRussiaDXBEK 129
DubaiRussiaDXBEK 131
DubaiRussiaDXBEK 133
DubaiRussiaDXBEK 175
DubaiSaudi ArabiaDXBEK 821
DubaiSaudi ArabiaDXBEK 801
DubaiSaudi ArabiaDXBEK 803
DubaiSaudi ArabiaDXBEK 805
DubaiSaudi ArabiaDXBEK 809
DubaiSaudi ArabiaDXBEK 811
DubaiSaudi ArabiaDXBEK 813
DubaiSaudi ArabiaDXBEK 815
DubaiSaudi ArabiaDXBEK 817
DubaiSaudi ArabiaDXBEK 819
DubaiSenegalDXBEK 795
DubaiSenegalDXBEK 797
DubaiSeychellesDXBEK 705
DubaiSingaporeDXBEK 314
DubaiSingaporeDXBEK 352
DubaiSouth AfricaDXBEK 770
DubaiSouth AfricaDXBEK 772
DubaiSouth AfricaDXBEK 775
DubaiSouth AfricaDXBEK 763
DubaiSouth AfricaDXBEK 765
DubaiSouth AfricaDXBEK 767
DubaiSpainDXBEK 255
DubaiSpainDXBEK 141
DubaiSri LankaDXBEK 648
DubaiSri LankaDXBEK 650
DubaiSri LankaDXBEK 654
DubaiSwedenDXBEK 157
DubaiSwitzerlandDXBEK 083
DubaiSwitzerlandDXBEK 085
DubaiTaiwanDXBEK 366
DubaiTanzaniaDXBEK 725
DubaiThailandDXBEK 370
DubaiThailandDXBEK 372
DubaiThailandDXBEK 374
DubaiThailandDXBEK 384
DubaiThailandDXBEK 378
DubaiThailandDXBEK 396
DubaiTunisiaDXBEK 747
DubaiT�rkiyeDXBEK 121
DubaiT�rkiyeDXBEK 123
DubaiUgandaDXBEK 729
DubaiUnited KingdomDXBEK 039
DubaiUnited KingdomDXBEK 023
DubaiUnited KingdomDXBEK 027
DubaiUnited KingdomDXBEK 009
DubaiUnited KingdomDXBEK 015
DubaiUnited KingdomDXBEK 001
DubaiUnited KingdomDXBEK 003
DubaiUnited KingdomDXBEK 005
DubaiUnited KingdomDXBEK 007
DubaiUnited KingdomDXBEK 029
DubaiUnited KingdomDXBEK 031
DubaiUnited KingdomDXBEK 067
DubaiUnited KingdomDXBEK 019
DubaiUnited KingdomDXBEK 021
DubaiUnited KingdomDXBEK 035
DubaiUnited StatesDXBEK 237
DubaiUnited StatesDXBEK 235
DubaiUnited StatesDXBEK 221
DubaiUnited StatesDXBEK 201
DubaiUnited StatesDXBEK 203
DubaiUnited StatesDXBEK 205
DubaiUnited StatesDXBEK 209
DubaiUnited StatesDXBEK 225
DubaiUnited StatesDXBEK 229
DubaiUnited StatesDXBEK 231
DubaiVietnamDXBEK 394
DubaiVietnamDXBEK 392
DubaiZambiaDXBEK 713
DubaiZimbabweDXBEK 713

Etihad Airways

Etihad has updated its limited flight schedule until March 16, serving key international destinations. Passengers should not travel to Abu Dhabi airport unless contacted directly or holding confirmed bookings.

Guests with tickets issued on or before February 28 for travel up to March 21 may rebook free of charge until May 15 or request a refund through etihad.com or their travel agent.

Scam alert: Etihad has identified fake social media accounts contacting passengers with fraudulent refund forms. Passengers are advised not to share passwords, payment details, or codes online and only rely on official Etihad channels.

flydubai

flydubai is operating flights on a limited schedule. Passengers should check flight status online and avoid travelling to the airport without confirmed bookings.

Passengers booked between February 28 and March 31 may rebook an alternative flight within 30 days at no extra charge.

Rebooking and refund options are available via flydubai.com, the mobile app, contact centre (+971 600 54 44 45), travel shops, or travel agents. Temporary rerouting may extend transit times in Dubai. 

Air Arabia limited flights

Air Arabia has resumed flights from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah, subject to approvals. Destinations include:

  • Europe: Vienna, Milan-Bergamo, Athens, Istanbul, Trabzon

  • Middle East and Africa: Amman, Dammam, Riyadh, Addis Ababa, Nairobi, Entebbe

  • Asia: Bangladesh (Dhaka, Chittagong), India (major cities), Pakistan (major cities), Nepal (Kathmandu), Sri Lanka (Colombo), Thailand (Bangkok), Kazakhstan (Almaty)

Rebooking and refund options:

  • One free date change within 30 days

  • Full credit voucher

  • Full refund to original payment method

Passengers are advised to update contact details and rely on official Air Arabia channels for updates. Safety remains the top priority.

Passenger reminders

  • Do not go to airports without confirmed bookings.

  • Check official airline websites for schedules, flight status, and updates.

  • Rebook or request refunds if your flights are affected.

  • Avoid scams: rely only on verified airline websites and social media accounts.

  • The safety and security of passengers and crew remain the highest priority.

Related Topics:
FlyDubaiEmirates airlineEtihad AirwaysAviationAir ArabiaUS-Israel-Iran war

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