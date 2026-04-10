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Air Arabia resumes flights to 49 destinations from UAE

Services restart from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and RAK after disruptions

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
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Passengers offered rebooking, refunds as operations gradually return.
Passengers offered rebooking, refunds as operations gradually return.
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Dubai: Air Arabia has announced a limited resumption of flights to and from the UAE starting today, in a gradual restart of travel operations following recent disruptions.

The airline said the schedule will operate subject to regulatory and operational approvals, with flights departing from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah to 49 international destinations across 17 countries.

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Passengers can book available flights through Air Arabia’s website, mobile application or authorised travel agents. 

Those whose flights were previously cancelled may rebook, provided they have not already used change or refund options.

The network includes destinations across the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe, including Bahrain; Bangladesh; Egypt; Ethiopia; Greece; India; Iraq; Jordan; Kenya; Nepal; Oman; Pakistan; Saudi Arabia; Sri Lanka; Syria; Thailand; and Turkey, as part of a flexible operating plan that responds to evolving conditions.

The airline said passengers affected by cancellations will be notified and offered a range of options, including a one-time free change of travel date within 30 days, a full-value credit voucher, or a full refund to the original form of payment.

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