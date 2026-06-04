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Air India, Riyadh Air in new pact to boost India-Saudi connectivity

MoU paves way for codeshares, seamless travel, and wider network access for flyers.

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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India and Saudi Arabia were important growth markets in global aviation.
India and Saudi Arabia were important growth markets in global aviation.

Dubai: Air India and Riyadh Air have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a strategic partnership aimed at expanding connectivity between India, Saudi Arabia, and international destinations.

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The agreement lays the groundwork for potential interline and codeshare arrangements, subject to regulatory approvals, allowing passengers to travel across both airlines' networks on a single booking with streamlined onward connections through their respective hubs in Delhi, Mumbai, and Riyadh.

The partnership is intended to strengthen travel links between two of the fastest-growing aviation markets and support rising demand for business, tourism, and family travel between India and Saudi Arabia.

‘Explore cooperation’

Under the MoU, the airlines will also explore cooperation in areas including reciprocal loyalty programme benefits, cargo services, operational support, and digital and technology initiatives designed to enhance the customer experience.

Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said India and Saudi Arabia were important growth markets in global aviation, adding that the partnership would combine the complementary strengths of both carriers to offer passengers greater choice and improved travel experiences.

Riyadh Air Chief Executive Officer Tony Douglas described India as one of the world's most significant aviation markets and said the agreement represented an important step in Riyadh Air's strategy to connect Saudi Arabia with key international destinations.

Preparing for launch

The agreement comes as Riyadh Air prepares to launch commercial operations. The airline recently opened bookings for its inaugural route to London Heathrow, with flights scheduled to begin on July 1. The service is expected to provide Indian travellers with additional one-stop access to the United Kingdom and Europe through Riyadh.

Since its privatisation in 2022, Air India has expanded its international partnerships, building a network of 25 codeshare agreements and more than 120 interline partnerships that provide access to over 1,000 destinations worldwide.

The Air India-Riyadh Air partnership reflects growing economic and people-to-people ties between India and Saudi Arabia, while supporting efforts by both airlines to expand their international reach and connectivity.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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