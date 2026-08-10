From Latvian Harvests to a Saudi Summer, Chef Elizabete Steina finds her flavour at Four Seasons Riyadh

“It all started back in Australia in 2018, if not earlier, when my partner introduced me to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, MBS’s footprint into the world, and the change that was coming,” she says. “We saw that there were going to be a lot of opportunities in hospitality for me, not only in Riyadh, but also in new projects such as NEOM, the Red Sea, and The Line. It all seemed so futuristic and dream-like as described.”