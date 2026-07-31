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Saudi Arabia recalls more than 6,500 BMWs over fire risk

A wiring defect in the driver’s seat may cause a short circuit, smoke or fire

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
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Saudi Arabia recalls more than 6,500 BMWs over fire risk
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Riyadh: More than 6,500 BMW vehicles have been recalled by the Ministry of Commerce due to a defect in the driver's seat wiring harness that may cause an electrical short circuit, increasing the risk of smoke emission or a vehicle fire.

The recall affects 6,574 BMW 5 Series and 7 Series vehicles from the 2023–2025 model years.

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The Ministry urged owners to verify whether their vehicles are included in the recall by checking their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) through Recalls.sa.

Customers were also urged to contact Mohammed Yousuf Naghi Company to have the necessary repairs carried out free of charge.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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Saudi Arabia

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