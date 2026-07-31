A wiring defect in the driver’s seat may cause a short circuit, smoke or fire
Riyadh: More than 6,500 BMW vehicles have been recalled by the Ministry of Commerce due to a defect in the driver's seat wiring harness that may cause an electrical short circuit, increasing the risk of smoke emission or a vehicle fire.
The recall affects 6,574 BMW 5 Series and 7 Series vehicles from the 2023–2025 model years.
The Ministry urged owners to verify whether their vehicles are included in the recall by checking their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) through Recalls.sa.
Customers were also urged to contact Mohammed Yousuf Naghi Company to have the necessary repairs carried out free of charge.