Cairo: Saudi Arabia’s commerce authorities have recalled a toy over fears of choking, the kingdom’s official news agency SPA has reported.
The Ministry of Commerce announced in a tweet recalling the product, known as the “Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gyms”, due to possible separation of the toy parts - known as raindrops - leading to the hazard of the child’s choking.
The ministry defined the model as No 307,150 and urged users to immediately remove the puller from the product.
Saudi media recently reported several cases of swallowing pieces among children prompting medical intervention.
Last month, surgeons at a hospital in the kingdom removed a magnetic chain from a boy’s abdomen where it had reportedly settled there for around three years.
The metal item was successfully extricated in a three-hour operation, Okaz newspaper reported at the time.
A medical team at the maternity and children hospital had initially detected an odd thing inside the intestines of the 10-year-old boy after carrying out clinical tests for him, Sabq news website said, citing the Health Cluster, a medical complex in the city of Makkah.
The boy had been admitted to the hospital’s emergency department with severe pain in the abdomen and chronic constipation.
Imaging showed there was a four-piece magnetic chain that the boy had swallowed three years ago and settled inside the stomach, the report said.
The item was pulled out through an endoscopy. Following the procedure, the child was put under close medical observation until his condition became stable.
Medical professionals have warned against overlooking children’s playing with magnetic toys, saying they are among the most lethal items potentially swallowed by kids, resulting in their dangerous consequences that usually necessitate medical intervention.