The special stamp will be used in dedicated processing halls specifically set up at 11 airports across Morocco, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, and Côte d’Ivoire.

The system is designed to expedite travel procedures, allowing pilgrims to bypass lengthy processes upon arrival in Saudi Arabia.

Now entering its sixth year, the Mecca Route Initiative has become a cornerstone of the broader plan to serve pilgrims, which falls under the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030. This initiative is a collaborative effort involving multiple government agencies, all dedicated to enhancing the Hajj experience.