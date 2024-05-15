Dubai: Planning your Hajj pilgrimage is a momentous occasion and to ensure a smooth and fulfilling experience, choosing the right Hajj service provider is crucial. But with so many options available, how can you be certain you're dealing with a legitimate operator?
On Tuesday, May 14, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MOHU) issued an important warning to pilgrims - beware of fake Hajj campaigns. To safeguard yourself, they recommend using their official website - www.haj.gov.sa to find a licensed Hajj service provider.
How to verify a Hajj company online
The ministry offers a user-friendly online service to verify the legitimacy of Hajj companies and establishments. This is applicable for domestic pilgrims – Saudi citizens and residents and here's how you can use it:
• Visit the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah's website - www.haj.gov.sa
• Select ‘E-services’ from the menu tab.
• Then, scroll down until you see the ‘Inquiry about licensed domestic pilgrims companies and institutions’ option.
• Click on ‘Start Service’ and you can then view all the Hajj organisers and companies accredited by the Ministry.
For UAE nationals:
The General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf) is responsible for licensing Hajj operators in the UAE. You can find a list of approved operators on their website - awqaf.gov.ae.
For international pilgrims
If you are an international pilgrim, there are two options available to you:
1. Nusuk platform:
Certain nationalities can use the Nusuk platform - hajj.nusuk.sa, to book Hajj packages from licensed service provides. Nusuk is a comprehensive platform that facilitates the journey of Hajj pilgrims entirely online and only pilgrims from eligible countries can register an account on the platform.
Once their account is registered and verified by the Nusuk platform they can start browsing Hajj packages from authorised service providers and book their preferred package.
Nusuk eligibility:
The list of countries whose nationals are eligible to use the Nusuk platform is available on the Nusuk website - https://hajj.nusuk.sa/ServicedCountries
Japan
South Korea
Africa
Eswatini (Swaziland)
Botswana
Lesotho
Mayotte Island
Reunion Island
Seychelles
Europe
Andorra
Armenia
Austria Belarus
Belgium
Bulgaria
Cayman Islands
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Faeroe Islands
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Gibraltar
Greece
Greenland
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Italy
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Moldavia
Monaco
Netherlands
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Romania
San Marino
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
St. Helena
Sweden
Switzerland
Ukraine
United Kingdom
North America
Anguilla
Antigua and Barbuda
Bahamas
Barbados
Belize
Bermuda
British Virgin Islands Canada Costa Rica Cuba Dominica Dominican Republic Grenada Guam Guatemala Haiti Honduras Jamaica Martinique Mexico Montserrat Nicaragua Panama Puerto Rico Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Salvador Trinidad and Tobago Turks and Caicos Islands United States of America US Virgin Islands
South America Argentina Aruba Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Ecuador Falkland Islands French Guiana Guyana Paraguay Peru Suriname Uruguay Venezuela
Oceania
American Samoa Australia Cook Islands Fiji French Polynesia Guadeloupe Kiribati Marshall Islands Micronesia New Caledonia New Zealand Niue Northern Marianas Islands Papua New Guinea Solomon Islands Tokelau Tonga Islands Tuvalu Vanuatu Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Samoa
2. International pilgrims (not eligible for Nusuk):
If your country isn't listed on the Nusuk platform, contact your local Hajj Committee or Commission for a list of licensed Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs) for 2024.