Here is a list of countries, arrange it as seen on the website and double check

Asia

Japan

South Korea



Africa

Eswatini (Swaziland)

Botswana

Lesotho

Mayotte Island

Reunion Island

Seychelles



Europe

Andorra

Armenia

Austria Belarus

Belgium

Bulgaria

Cayman Islands

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Faeroe Islands

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Greenland

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Moldavia

Monaco

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

San Marino

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

St. Helena

Sweden

Switzerland

Ukraine

United Kingdom



North America

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

Bermuda

British Virgin Islands Canada Costa Rica Cuba Dominica Dominican Republic Grenada Guam Guatemala Haiti Honduras Jamaica Martinique Mexico Montserrat Nicaragua Panama Puerto Rico Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Salvador Trinidad and Tobago Turks and Caicos Islands United States of America US Virgin Islands

South America Argentina Aruba Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Ecuador Falkland Islands French Guiana Guyana Paraguay Peru Suriname Uruguay Venezuela

Oceania



American Samoa Australia Cook Islands Fiji French Polynesia Guadeloupe Kiribati Marshall Islands Micronesia New Caledonia New Zealand Niue Northern Marianas Islands Papua New Guinea Solomon Islands Tokelau Tonga Islands Tuvalu Vanuatu Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Samoa