What is compassionate leave?

According to Article 32 of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021, private sector employees in the UAE are entitled to paid compassionate leave following the death of a close relative.

How long is compassionate leave?

Employees are entitled to:

• Five days of paid leave in the event of the death of a spouse.

• Three days of paid leave in the event of the death of a parent, child, sibling, grandchild, or grandparent.

Does compassionate leave cover in-laws?

“This provision (Article 32) does not extend the said entitlement to in-laws. Therefore, it is at the discretion of the employer to decide whether to grant paid bereavement leave in the case of the death of an in-law,” said Mary Rintu Raju, Senior Associate at the Dubai-based law firm NYK Law.

When does compassionate leave begin?

The leave begins on the day of the family member’s death.

Is a death certificate required for compassionate leave?

“As per Article 21, Clause (3) of Cabinet Decision No. 1 of 2022, employees are entitled to bereavement leave starting from the day of death, provided they submit proof of bereavement upon returning to work,” explains Raju.

Does compassionate leave apply to free zone employees?