You can contact a used clothes trading company through any of their official channels - most have mobile numbers, websites or social media accounts that you can access - and give them your location and preferred time for pick up.

Who can I contact?

Places to donate

You can also choose to donate your used clothes, which is another convenient option, with a good social impact. Charity organisations in the UAE have placed donation boxes at public places like malls, near mosques and even around residential communities, which you can use. If you haven’t seen a box near your community, a simple online search for ‘clothes donation boxes’ near me can yield extremely helpful results. Just make sure you read the instructions pasted on these donation boxes carefully, to ensure that the bag you use and the size of the bags fits their requirements. You can also choose to recycle your clothes at Dubai Municipality recycling centres, the details for which you can find here.