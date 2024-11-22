Dubai: Doing a complete declutter at home and now you are left with a little mountain of clothes that you no longer wear? Well, you can either choose to donate the clothes, which can be easily done at donation boxes that are placed in several neighbourhoods, or make some money out of it!
Several used clothes trading companies have been established in the past few years in the UAE, which offer a great new option to residents. Here is how they work.
Pick-up services
You can contact a used clothes trading company through any of their official channels - most have mobile numbers, websites or social media accounts that you can access - and give them your location and preferred time for pick up.
A driver will arrive at your location and weigh the items, paying you an amount of Dh1 or Dh2 per kilogram.
Most companies also accept bedsheets, curtains, toys and kitchen equipment as part of this upcycling service.
Who can I contact?
Some of the companies that offer this service in the UAE include:
1. Malabsi - malabsiuae.com
2. Kiswa - kiswame.com
3. Al Kawthr - alkawthruae.com
4. Lebas - lebasuae.com
5. Give and take - www.web.gvandtk.com
If you are looking to sell branded clothes and luxury wear, you can also get in touch with outlets that buy and sell pre-loved branded goods, including clothes, bags, shoes and home décor items.
Places to donate
You can also choose to donate your used clothes, which is another convenient option, with a good social impact. Charity organisations in the UAE have placed donation boxes at public places like malls, near mosques and even around residential communities, which you can use. If you haven’t seen a box near your community, a simple online search for ‘clothes donation boxes’ near me can yield extremely helpful results. Just make sure you read the instructions pasted on these donation boxes carefully, to ensure that the bag you use and the size of the bags fits their requirements. You can also choose to recycle your clothes at Dubai Municipality recycling centres, the details for which you can find here.