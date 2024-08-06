What items can you recycle?

These centres receive 18 types of recyclable materials such as:

• Paper

• Cardboard

• Plastic

• Metal packages

• Glass

• Used clothes and fabric waste

• Rubber

• Leather

• Wood

• Electronic waste

• Batteries and others.

The recycling centres are powered by solar energy and built using recycled materials. They feature smart screens with instructions on how to recycle and smart bins with sensors that monitor the capacity of each bin to schedule unloading shifts efficiently.

Dubai Recycle Centres Locations

• Smart Sustainability Oasis Mirdif Park

• Smart Sustainability Oasis The Quranic Park

• Smart Sustainability Oasis Al Rashidiya Park

• Smart Sustainability Oasis Nadd Al Hamar Park

• Smart Sustainability Oasis Hatta Centre

• Smart Sustainability Oasis Al Karama Park

• Smart Sustainability Oasis Al Satwa Park

• Smart Sustainability Oasis Al Manara Centre

• Smart Sustainability Oasis Umm Suqaim Park

• Smart Sustainability Oasis Al Barsha 2 Pond Park

• Smart Sustainability Oasis Al Tawar Centre

• Smart Sustainability Oasis Muhaisnah 1 Park

• Smart Sustainability Oasis Al Nahda 2 Pond Park

New drive-thru recycling centre