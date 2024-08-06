Dubai: Do you have used batteries lying around your house, piled-up cardboard boxes, or old clothes? Instead of dumping these items into the trash and adding to landfills, you can segregate and recycle your household waste at Dubai Municipality’s free recycling stations located across the city.
These recycling centres, known as ‘Smart Sustainability Oasis (SSO)’, are strategically placed in neighbourhoods and residential areas and are open 24/7.
What items can you recycle?
These centres receive 18 types of recyclable materials such as:
• Paper
• Cardboard
• Plastic
• Metal packages
• Glass
• Used clothes and fabric waste
• Rubber
• Leather
• Wood
• Electronic waste
• Batteries and others.
The recycling centres are powered by solar energy and built using recycled materials. They feature smart screens with instructions on how to recycle and smart bins with sensors that monitor the capacity of each bin to schedule unloading shifts efficiently.
Dubai Recycle Centres Locations
• Smart Sustainability Oasis Mirdif Park
• Smart Sustainability Oasis The Quranic Park
• Smart Sustainability Oasis Al Rashidiya Park
• Smart Sustainability Oasis Nadd Al Hamar Park
• Smart Sustainability Oasis Hatta Centre
• Smart Sustainability Oasis Al Karama Park
• Smart Sustainability Oasis Al Satwa Park
• Smart Sustainability Oasis Al Manara Centre
• Smart Sustainability Oasis Umm Suqaim Park
• Smart Sustainability Oasis Al Barsha 2 Pond Park
• Smart Sustainability Oasis Al Tawar Centre
• Smart Sustainability Oasis Muhaisnah 1 Park
• Smart Sustainability Oasis Al Nahda 2 Pond Park
New drive-thru recycling centre
Dubai Municipality has also repurposed old, unused shipping containers into drive-through Recyclable Materials Collection Centres. The first of these centres opened in Al Mamzar Park in 2023, designed to facilitate recycling for People of Determination. Open 24/7, these centres are user-friendly, allowing customers to utilise them without leaving their vehicles, thanks to designated entry and exit points.