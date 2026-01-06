Here’s what it means, when it falls, and whether it is a public holiday in the UAE
Dubai: Isra Wal Miraj in English translates to the Night Journey and Ascension. It is observed on the 27th day of the month of Rajab, the seventh month of the Islamic calendar. This year, Isra Wal Miraj will fall on Friday, January 16.
Isra Wal Miraj, also known as the Night Journey, holds great significance in Islamic tradition. It commemorates Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) miraculous night journey from Makkah to Jerusalem (Isra) and his ascension through the heavens (Miraj).
The event is regarded as one of the most important moments in Islamic history and is observed by Muslims through prayers and reflection.
No, Israa Wal Miraj is not a paid public holiday in the UAE.
Although it was previously listed on the UAE’s official public holiday calendar, Israa Wal Miraj was removed in 2019. This change coincided with the UAE Government’s decision to unify public and private sector holidays, streamlining the national holiday framework.
Ramadan is expected to begin between February 17 and 19, 2026, with the first day most likely falling on February 18, although this will depend on the traditional moon sighting.
The next closest public holiday in the UAE will be Eid Al Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan. In the UAE, Eid Al Fitr 2026 is expected to fall on Friday, March 20.
The UAE designates the first three days of Shawwal, the month following Ramadan, as public holidays. The total length of the Eid Al Fitr break may be extended depending on whether Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days.
The remaining official public holidays in the UAE for 2026 are expected to be:
Shawwal 1–3: Eid Al Fitr (March 20)
Dhu Al Hijjah 9: Arafat Day (May 26)
Dhu Al Hijjah 10–12: Eid Al Adha (May 27)
Muharram 1: Islamic New Year (June 16)
Rabi Al Awwal 12: Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) Birthday (August 19)
December 2–3: Eid Al Etihad (UAE National Day)
Note: Islamic holidays are based on the lunar calendar and may change depending on moon sightings. Official announcements will be made closer to each date.
