Employees required to work during official holidays will continue to be compensated
Dubai: Oman has confirmed two public holidays in January 2026 to mark Accession Day and the Islamic occasion of Al Isra’a Wal Miraj, as part of a newly approved policy to announce national and religious holidays in advance each year.
Under the calendar endorsed by the Council of Ministers, Thursday, January 15, 2026, will be observed as a public holiday to commemorate Accession Day, marking the anniversary of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik’s accession to the throne.
A second public holiday will follow on Sunday, January 18, 2026, to mark Al Isra’a Wal Miraj, the Islamic observance commemorating the Prophet Muhammad’s night journey and ascension.
The announcements is part of a shift in how holidays are scheduled, with the government opting to publish dates at the start of each Gregorian year to improve institutional planning and coordination across both the public and private sectors.
However, the policy excludes Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha, which will continue to be announced separately based on official moon sighting.
In a statement, the Ministry of Labour said the advance scheduling is intended to help government entities and businesses organise daily, seasonal and annual operations more efficiently, while also reducing clashes between public holidays and major local or international events.
The ministry added that employees required to work during official holidays will continue to be compensated in line with existing labour regulations.
Beyond January, the government also confirmed public holidays later in the year, including National Day on November 25 and 26, Islamic New Year on June 18, and Mawlid Al Nabawi on August 27, reinforcing the country’s move towards greater predictability in its annual calendar.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox