Isra Wal Miraj explained: Significance, dates and public holidays in the UAE and GCC
Dubai: Isra Wal Miraj is a deeply significant holy night observed by Muslims around the world. It is marked on the 27th night of Rajab 1444 in the Islamic (Hijri) calendar and, in the Gregorian calendar, falls on Friday, January 16.
The night commemorates the moment when Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is believed to have undertaken the miraculous Night Journey and Ascension, an event that holds profound spiritual and historical importance in Islam.
Isra Wal Miraj roughly translates to ‘The Night Journey and Ascension’. Isra’ refers to the night journey from Makkah to Masjid Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem and Mi’raj refers to the ascension from Masjid Al-Aqsa to the heavens.
According to Islamic belief, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) travelled from Makkah to Al-Aqsa Mosque in a single night before ascending through the seven heavens.
Islamic tradition holds that the Prophet (PBUH) travelled on Buraq, a heavenly creature often described as resembling a winged horse. Accompanied by Angel Jibril (Gabriel), the Prophet ascended through the seven heavens to speak with Allah.
It was during this sacred journey that the five daily prayers were prescribed to Muslims, making Isra Wal Miraj a pivotal moment in Islamic practice and belief.
The night of Al Isra’ wal Mi’raj carries many lessons and virtues and is regarded as one of the most important events in Islamic history. Muslims observe the occasion through prayers, remembrance and reflection, particularly as it often falls in the period leading up to the holy month of Ramadan.
Several GCC countries, including Oman and Kuwait, have announced a public holiday to mark Isra Wal Miraj. Both Oman and Kuwait declared Sunday, January 18, as a public holiday for the occasion.
No, Isra Wal Miraj is not a paid public holiday in the UAE.
Although it was previously included in the UAE’s official public holiday calendar, the occasion was removed in 2019. This change followed the UAE Government’s decision to unify public and private sector holidays, streamlining the national holiday framework across the country.
Ramadan is expected to begin between February 17 and 19, 2026, with the first day most likely falling on February 18, although this will ultimately depend on the traditional moon sighting.
The next closest public holiday in the UAE will be Eid Al Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan. In the UAE, Eid Al Fitr 2026 is expected to fall on Friday, March 20.
The UAE officially designates the first three days of Shawwal, the month following Ramadan, as public holidays. The total length of the Eid Al Fitr break may be extended depending on whether Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days.
Note: Islamic holidays are based on the lunar calendar and may change depending on moon sightings. Official announcements will be made closer to each date.
