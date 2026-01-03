When is the next holiday in the UAE? How to make the most of 2026 long weekends

GOLD/FOREX
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Dubai: Back at work after the New Year’s celebrations? You’re not alone. One of the most searched questions in the UAE right now is: “When is the next holiday?”

From long weekends to Islamic festivals, 2026 is packed with public holidays—perfect for a quick getaway, family time, or just some well-earned rest. Here’s everything you need to know to start planning your calendar.

UAE public holidays in 2026

Residents can expect at least 12 public holidays next year. While official dates are confirmed closer to each holiday, predictions give a clear picture:

  • Jan 1: New Year’s Day

  • Shawwal 1–3: Eid Al Fitr

  • Dhu Al Hijjah 9: Arafat Day

  • Dhu Al Hijjah 10–12: Eid Al Adha

  • Muharram 1: Islamic New Year

  • Rabi Al Awwal 12: Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) Birthday

  • Dec 2–3: Eid Al Etihad (UAE National Day)

Long weekends to plan for

  • Eid Al Fitr: Fri, Mar 20 – Sun, Mar 22 (3-day weekend)

  • Eid Al Adha: Tue, May 26 – Fri, May 29 (up to 6 days with the weekend)

  • Eid Al Etihad: Wed–Thu, Dec 2–3 (mid-week break, which could create a potential long weekend.)

Note: Lunar holidays depend on moon sightings, so dates may shift.

Turn 9 leave days into 38 days off

With a little smart planning, you can turn just 9 days of annual leave into 38 days off by pairing your leave with UAE public holidays. Check out our guide to see how to stretch your breaks, enjoy extra-long weekends, and plan your best getaways in 2026.

How UAE holidays are set

  • Fixed dates: Gregorian holidays like New Year’s and National Day remain the same every year.

  • Lunar holidays: Islamic holidays follow the Hijri calendar and move around the Gregorian calendar.

  • Extended breaks: Some holidays may shift to create longer weekends, except Eid holidays.

School holidays to keep in mind

MOE curriculum schools:

  • Winter Break: Dec 15, 2025 – Jan 4, 2026

  • Spring Break & Eid Al Fitr: Mar 16–29, 2026

  • Mid-Term Break & Eid Al Adha: May 25–29, 2026

  • Hijri New Year: Jun 17, 2026

  • Summer Break: From Jul 18, 2026

Dubai private schools (KHDA):

  • Winter Break: Dec 15 – Jan 5

  • Spring Break: Mar 16–30

  • End of Academic Year: Mar 3 or Mar 30, depending on school calendar

Plan ahead and make the most of 2026

Whether it’s a long weekend, an international trip, or quality family time, knowing your UAE public holidays helps you plan smarter—and make every break count.

