How to make the most of your annual leave by combining it with next year’s public holidays
Dubai: The New Year is fast approaching and with just a few weeks left in the year, many UAE residents are already planning how to make the most of their annual leave in 2026.
With a bit of early preparation and timely leave requests, you can turn short breaks into longer holidays by combining your leave days with the country’s public holidays.
The UAE has seven official public holidays, outlined in Cabinet Resolution No. (27) of 2024 Concerning Public Holidays. The Gregorian dates for Islamic holidays in this article are based on predictions from the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD).
Holiday dates: January 1 (one day)
Book: Friday, January 2
Result: Coupled with the weekend, you get a four-day break with one annual leave day.
Holiday dates: Eid Al Fitr is predicted from Friday, March 20, to Sunday, March 22 (three days).
Book: Take March off 16 and return to work on Monday March 23.
Result: You will be taking five total days of your annual leave and result in a seven day break.
Holiday dates: Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha are predicted to fall close together at the end of May, with Arafat Day on Tuesday, 26 May, followed by the Eid break from Wednesday, 27 May, to Friday, 29 May. Arafat Day is a one-day holiday and Eid Al Adha is a three-day holiday.
Book: Take Monday, 25 May, off.
Result: You could have a nine-day break with only one day of annual leave by combining the weekend before and after.
Holiday dates: June 17 (one day), and it falls on a Wednesday.
Book: Book Thursday, 18 June, and Friday, 19 June, off.
Result: Residents can create a five-day break when the weekend is included.
Holiday dates: Predicted to fall on Tuesday, August 25 (one-day holiday).
Book: Take Monday, 24 August.
Result: You are creating a four-day break coupled with the weekend.
Holiday dates: The year will close with the UAE’s National Holiday. The two-day National Day break on Wednesday and Thursday, December 2–3 (two days off).
Book: Monday, 30 November; Tuesday, 1 December; and Friday, 4 December.
Result: You will create a nine-day break by adding the weekend before and after.
Total public holiday days: 13 days
Total annual leave days Used: 9 days
Total days of holiday (time away from work): 38 days
Under Article 29 (7) of the UAE Federal Labour Law, “The holidays prescribed by law or by agreement are included in the calculation of the annual leave period if they fall within the annual leave of the worker and they form a part thereof, unless the employment contract or the regulations in force at the establishment provide for anything that is more useful for the worker.”
This practice is commonly referred to as sandwich leave. It means that if an official public holiday falls during your approved annual leave, that holiday will still be counted as part of your total leave days—unless your contract or company policy offers a more favourable arrangement.
Plan and request leave early: This is especially important during busy periods such as school holidays and festive seasons.
Use official channels: Always submit your leave request through the company’s documented system to ensure transparency.
Stay flexible: If your preferred dates conflict with business needs, be open to considering alternative options.
Remember that under UAE labour law, employers may defer or decline annual leave requests based on operational requirements, as long as employees are informed in writing.
Common reasons your leave may be rejected
Operational requirements: Employees in critical roles may face restrictions during peak business periods, such as year-end or budget cycles.
Overlapping requests: When multiple employees apply for the same dates, preference may be given to those whose absence has a greater business impact.
Policy violations: Late submissions or repeated attempts to bridge holidays may lead to rejection.
Insufficient leave balance: Requests that exceed the employee’s available leave entitlement are unlikely to be approved.
Important note: The calculations referenced above assume a Saturday–Sunday weekend. Always check your company’s HR policy for specific rules on annual leave and weekly days off. Islamic holiday dates are based on moon-sightings and may shift; official dates are confirmed closer to the time and can also be adjusted under UAE public holiday regulations.
