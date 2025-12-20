Ask Gulf News: Are employees in the UAE entitled to annual bonuses after termination?

“The annual incentive that an employer grants to an employee to encourage greater effort for the employer’s benefit is considered obligatory if it is stipulated in the employment contract, included in the establishment’s internal regulations, or established by custom or practice between the parties in such a manner that the employee receives it on a permanent and stable basis for a sufficient period of time, allowing the employee to regard it as part of their wages rather than a donation from the employer. However, if the bonus (incentive) is subject to the employer’s discretion or contingent upon the employer’s will, then the employer is not obliged to provide it. In such a case, it is deemed a voluntary grant, loses its obligatory nature, and is therefore not classified as wages or included in wage calculations or subject to their provisions.”