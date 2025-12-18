Ask Gulf News: Can you claim compensation when someone shares your photos without permission in UAE?

What evidence you need and how the court calculates damages for unauthorised photo use
Question: I received a verdict from the criminal court confirming a violation of my privacy by a man who took a photo of me while photographing himself and then used it for advertising without my permission. My question is: How much compensation can I claim, and is there a maximum limit for the claim? Please advise.
Answer: You are entitled to compensation for the harm you suffered based on the verdict from the Criminal Court, which serves as proof of the case. The verdict clearly shows that the man was convicted of violating your privacy, and the unlawful act cited in the verdict forms the basis for your current lawsuit.
The man’s liability, the harm you suffered, and the causal link between the act and the harm have all been established by the verdict. However, there is no specific amount or maximum limit for compensation. You have the right to request an amount based on the harm and damages you have incurred, and the Court will assess the appropriate compensation accordingly. It is important to submit any supporting documents you have to strengthen your claim.
In all cases, compensation is determined based on the extent of harm suffered by the victim, along with any loss of profit, provided that such loss is a natural consequence of the harmful act, in accordance with Article 292 of the Civil Transactions Law.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox