Find out which purchases qualify, required documents, and refund methods
Tourists visiting the UAE can claim a refund on the Value Added Tax (VAT) paid on eligible purchases, making shopping in Dubai and across the country more rewarding. The UAE introduced VAT at a rate of 5 per cent in January 2018 and launched a fully digital tax-free shopping service later that year.
The scheme is managed by Planet, authorised by the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), connecting participating retailers with all UAE entry and exit points. This ensures a seamless, fully electronic refund process.
To qualify, your purchases must total at least Dh250. At the point of sale:
Present a valid travel document, such as a passport or GCC national ID.
The retailer will enter your details into Planet’s system.
A tax-free tag is added to your receipt and a digital form is generated.
All transactions must be validated at the airport or exit point within 90 days.
Refunds are available to tourists aged 18 or above who are not UAE residents or flight/ship crew departing from the UAE. Eligible purchases refund 87 per cent of the VAT paid, minus a Dh4.80 transaction fee. Always confirm that the store participates in the Planet VAT refund scheme.
Before departure, visit a validation point at airports, seaports, or borders. Use a self-service kiosk or manned counter to scan your passport or ID. Once validated, choose your refund method: cash in dirhams, credit/debit card transfer, or WeChat.
Many stores offer paperless shopping via the Planet Shopper Portal. Simply show your passport, and your digital invoice is sent via SMS, allowing you to track refunds online. Non-paperless purchases require presenting the physical receipt and tax-free tag at validation.
This streamlined process ensures tourists in the UAE can enjoy tax-free shopping without hassle, whether at malls, markets, or major retail outlets.
