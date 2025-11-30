New UAE tax rules: What the changes really mean, who they benefit

There’s also built-in flexibility. In specific situations laid out in the amendment, taxpayers can still submit refund requests after the five-year period has run out, or within the final 90 days before it expires. The idea is to avoid shutting out legitimate claims simply because the timing was tight.

The biggest changes deal with credit balances—cases where a business has paid more tax than it owes. The updated law sets a clear five-year window from the end of the relevant tax period to request a refund or use that credit to settle other tax liabilities. This is the first time the timeframe has been defined so precisely.

It’s meant to solve a long-standing issue: different cases sometimes being treated differently because the law can be read in more than one way. With binding directions, businesses should see more consistency and less uncertainty when planning or documenting transactions.

Another notable change is the FTA’s new power to issue binding directions. These directions apply both to taxpayers and to the FTA itself when interpreting how the tax laws apply to specific transactions.

One example is when a business files a refund request during the last year of the limitation period. This gives the FTA room to confirm the accuracy of that claim while still keeping the boundaries of the audit period clear for everyone else.

The amendment also tackles the question of when the FTA can still review a taxpayer’s records. The Authority will be allowed to conduct an audit or issue a tax assessment even after the usual limitation period has ended—but only in defined circumstances.

In practice, this means the amendments will affect any business that interacts with the FTA, regardless of the type of tax.

It’s worth remembering that the Tax Procedures Law isn’t just about corporate tax. It’s the backbone of the UAE’s entire tax administration system. It defines the procedural rules for registration, filing, audits, disputes, and penalties for all federally administered taxes, including:

There’s an extra layer of flexibility too. If the taxpayer submits one of these old refund requests and the FTA hasn’t issued a decision yet, they’ll have two years from the date of filing to submit a Voluntary Disclosure to correct any past errors linked to that claim.

The law also includes special temporary rules to deal with older refund claims. If a taxpayer’s five-year period to request a refund has already expired before January 1, 2026, or is due to expire within the year after that date, they get a new one-year window starting January 1, 2026 to file a refund request.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.