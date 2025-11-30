New tax rules from 2026 bring clearer timelines, transparency, and simpler refunds
The UAE will implement major updates to its tax procedures from January 1, 2026, designed to make the system clearer, fairer, and more predictable for businesses.
The amendments focus on simplifying refund timelines, strengthening transparency, and ensuring consistent application of tax rules. By offering clearer deadlines, transitional relief for older credit balances, and structured guidance from the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), the changes aim to reduce administrative burdens and enhance financial certainty.
The new law sets a maximum five-year window to request a refund of any tax credit balance or use it to settle outstanding liabilities.
Greater predictability in managing tax credits
Clear deadlines to avoid missed refunds
Flexibility if credit arises late or within the final 90 days
The FTA can now conduct audits or issue assessments even after the usual limitation period in certain cases, such as refund requests filed in the last year.
Stronger protection if a refund is still pending
Fair treatment of late-period cases
Continued checks to safeguard the state’s financial interests
The FTA can issue official, binding directions on applying tax laws, ensuring consistent interpretation.
Unified understanding of tax rules
Reduced risk of errors
Simpler, more consistent procedures across sectors
Taxpayers whose five-year period for credit balances has expired—or ends within a year of January 1, 2026—can submit refund requests within one additional year. Voluntary disclosures can also be filed within two years if no decision has been issued.
Second chance to claim old credits
Fair treatment of pending or delayed cases
Greater financial clarity going forward
The Ministry of Finance says the amendments strengthen transparency, fairness, and efficiency in the UAE’s tax system. For residents, investors, and businesses, the changes aim to:
Reduce administrative burdens
Boost confidence in tax procedures
Support a predictable, competitive business environment
Align UAE tax practices with international standards
