The Authority expressed appreciation to corporate taxpayers for achieving compliance rates exceeding global benchmarks, noting that the first round of filings — covering financial years ending December 31, 2024 — was completed successfully by the end of September 2025.

The FTA said this reflects the efficiency of the UAE’s tax legislation and digital systems, which align with international best practices and support businesses through streamlined electronic procedures.

Dubai: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has announced record levels of corporate tax compliance, with more than 640,000 businesses registered and a strong turnout in filing returns and settling dues within legal deadlines.

These include a Cabinet Decision exempting corporate taxpayers and certain entities from administrative penalties for late registration, provided they file returns within seven months of their first tax period.

“In line with the UAE leadership’s wisdom in implementing directives to maintain a tax legislative environment that encourages voluntary compliance and adapts flexibly to changes, several initiatives were launched to support Corporate Taxpayers and facilitate compliance,” he said.

"This high level of tax compliance has been achieved as a result of the growing tax awareness among business sectors, and due to the ease of steps provided by the Authority for filing returns and settling due taxes through the ‘EmaraTax’ platform, which delivers round-the-clock digital tax services distinguished by clarity and efficiency.”

Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director General of the Federal Tax Authority, said: “Statistics show that hundreds of thousands of Corporate Tax returns and annual declarations have been processed from registrants whose tax period or financial year ended on December 31, 2024.

The FTA said all corporate tax procedures can be completed through the EmaraTax digital platform in a few simple steps, allowing businesses to register, file returns, and settle dues in minutes.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.