UAE businesses must submit returns, settle corporate tax within nine months to avoid fines
Dubai: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has issued a reminder to all Corporate Taxable Persons, including exempt entities required to register, to submit their corporate tax returns or annual declarations within nine months from the end of their financial year or tax period.
Businesses must also settle any outstanding corporate tax liabilities within the same timeframe to avoid late filing and late payment penalties. The FTA emphasized that all businesses, regardless of income, have a legal obligation to file corporate tax returns under UAE federal tax law.
Companies are encouraged to submit their returns early to avoid delays and ensure payments are processed on time, noting that last-minute electronic transfers through banks may not be completed instantly, which could trigger overdue payment penalties.
Businesses are advised to verify their tax periods and deadlines through the EmaraTax digital platform, which is available 24/7. For example, companies whose financial year ended on December 31, 2024 can file returns immediately via EmaraTax. Payments should be made before 30 September 2025 to allow sufficient processing time.
The FTA highlighted that filing and payment do not need to occur simultaneously. Companies can also consult registered corporate tax agents listed on the FTA website for guidance.
Key information required in corporate tax returns includes: the relevant tax period, company name, address, and Tax Registration Number (TRN), filing date, accounting principles applied, taxable income, tax loss relief claimed, carried-forward tax losses, available tax credits, and corporate tax payable.
The authority reiterated the importance of complying with the Federal Decree-Law on the Taxation of Corporations and Businesses, its implementing decisions, and the related cabinet and ministerial decisions. Companies are encouraged to review official FTA guides, instructions, and public clarifications to ensure accurate and timely compliance.
The FTA’s guidance underscores the government’s focus on strict compliance and the smooth implementation of the UAE’s corporate tax framework, which applies to all businesses regardless of size or income.
