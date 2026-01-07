Federal Tax Authority launches 'Labaih' initiative for senior citizens

New programme offers tailored access, priority services, and dedicated tax support
Dubai: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has launched the Labaih Initiative, a programme designed to provide senior citizens with tailored access to tax services and simplified support channels to help them complete tax procedures efficiently and securely.
The FTA said the initiative enables senior citizens to submit applications, requests, and tax compliance obligations while exercising their rights through fast, customised processes that prioritise privacy and ease of use.
Services under Labaih will be delivered through the FTA’s call centre and taxpayer support centres, which have been adapted to offer dedicated pathways for senior citizens.
The authority said Labaih introduces customised mechanisms that address the specific needs of senior citizens, as part of its wider strategy to enhance service delivery and strengthen its corporate social responsibility framework.
Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director general of the FTA, said the initiative aims to provide appropriate facilitation and tailored services in line with national directives to ensure high standards of care and quality of life for senior citizens.
He said the programme introduces innovative tax solutions that enable senior citizens to access all FTA services through mechanisms designed to ensure clarity, speed, and full respect for privacy, while reducing the effort required to complete tax procedures.
Under the initiative, senior citizens will receive priority access through the FTA’s call centre, where a specialised team will handle enquiries and follow up on requests through simplified procedures.
Fast-track services will also be provided at taxpayer support centres to accelerate the processing of applications and transactions submitted by senior citizens.
The FTA said services will be delivered through clear and simplified processes, with tailored guidance aimed at improving the overall service experience.
The initiative also provides electronic access to documents through the FTA’s website, allowing senior citizens to view their records without visiting taxpayer support centres.
In addition, the authority will offer tax awareness programmes tailored for senior citizens, including workshops and introductory sessions delivered through formats suited to their needs.
The FTA said the initiative supports its broader objective of developing service models that make tax processes more accessible and efficient, while protecting privacy and promoting voluntary compliance among all segments of society.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox