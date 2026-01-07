Federal Tax Authority launches 'Labaih' initiative for senior citizens

Dubai: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has launched the Labaih Initiative, a programme designed to provide senior citizens with tailored access to tax services and simplified support channels to help them complete tax procedures efficiently and securely.

He said the programme introduces innovative tax solutions that enable senior citizens to access all FTA services through mechanisms designed to ensure clarity, speed, and full respect for privacy, while reducing the effort required to complete tax procedures.

Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director general of the FTA, said the initiative aims to provide appropriate facilitation and tailored services in line with national directives to ensure high standards of care and quality of life for senior citizens.

The authority said Labaih introduces customised mechanisms that address the specific needs of senior citizens, as part of its wider strategy to enhance service delivery and strengthen its corporate social responsibility framework.

Services under Labaih will be delivered through the FTA’s call centre and taxpayer support centres, which have been adapted to offer dedicated pathways for senior citizens.

The FTA said the initiative enables senior citizens to submit applications, requests, and tax compliance obligations while exercising their rights through fast, customised processes that prioritise privacy and ease of use.

The FTA said the initiative supports its broader objective of developing service models that make tax processes more accessible and efficient, while protecting privacy and promoting voluntary compliance among all segments of society.

The FTA said services will be delivered through clear and simplified processes, with tailored guidance aimed at improving the overall service experience.

Under the initiative, senior citizens will receive priority access through the FTA’s call centre, where a specialised team will handle enquiries and follow up on requests through simplified procedures.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.