Sharjah introduces ‘Awn 60+’ to support senior citizens

Sharjah: The Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has launched a new service, ‘Awn 60+’, aimed at supporting senior citizens aged 60 and above by making access to government services easier and more convenient.
The service enables seniors to complete transactions without visiting SEDD’s headquarters, using simple steps via WhatsApp on 0547091212 or by calling the landline 065122660.
‘Awn 60+’ covers a wide range of services, including issuing, renewing and amending licences, commercial permit transactions, technical evaluations and legal services, among others.
In addition, the service can be provided outside SEDD’s headquarters for elderly citizens who face difficulties using modern technology or travelling to the department. In such cases, SEDD staff will visit beneficiaries at their homes to complete the required procedures, ensuring ease and comfort.
SEDD will also conduct periodic surveys to measure customer satisfaction and further improve services in line with the needs of senior citizens and the highest quality standards.
Hamad Ali Abdalla Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department and a member of the Executive Council, said the initiative reflects the Sharjah Government’s commitment to caring for senior citizens and providing flexible, smart services that prioritise their needs.
He added that ‘Awn 60+’ supports Sharjah’s vision of enhancing quality of life and ensuring accessible government services for all segments of society, noting that the initiative is an important step towards a fast and flexible service model that reaches beneficiaries wherever they are.
